Four people are dead and an additional 51 injured after weekend gun violence in Chicago.

Since Friday night, according to FOX 32, a total of 55 people have been injured across the city, including an incident on July 23 when a car drove through a church where a funeral was underway and the man shot three people, police said. .

Police told Fox News Digital that three people were shot in the 0-100 block of East 108th St. outside the Universal Community Missionary Church on July 23 around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the victims, aged between 20 and 37 years, were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

Police said it was a 20-year-old man Shot in stomach , shoulder and leg. The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the upper right thigh. The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the right side of the back.

A 16-year-old male was fatally shot in the stomach on the city’s south side around 6pm on Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect has not been arrested.

Chicago 13-year-old boy shot in broad daylight while sitting in car

During a verbal altercation at a South Side home on Sunday, a 37-year-old man tried to intervene in an argument between the male perpetrator and a 25-year-old woman and was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The woman was shot in the armpit and is in stable condition.

Police said this was a domestic affair.

In another incident early Sunday morning, a group of men were in the process of changing a tire on the street when a dark SUV drove up with a man who got out of the car and fired several shots before fleeing the area.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody.