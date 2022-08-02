New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

48 people were shot and six killed in Chicago over the weekend, before another day of bloodshed in the Windy City, according to information released by police.

At least 10 people were shot and one person was stabbed in Chicago alone on Monday, according to police. One of the gunshot victims died, officials said.

Four people were injured in Monday’s shooting, including one seriously, police said.

Investigators determined the two men, ages 21 and 23, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old when the security guard, 37, intervened. The guard “pulled his weapon and discharged it at one of the male offenders who fired in his direction,” the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said.

The guard received a gunshot wound to his arm and a gash to his head. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the youngest criminal is seriously injured after being shot in the chest. The other gunmen each suffered gunshot wounds, but were expected to survive.

All three shooters are in police custody and investigators have recovered several weapons, police said. Crimes have been registered against these three.

Police responded to 40 shootings in the Windy City over the weekend, when 48 people were shot and six people were killed. CPD has killed five people, but a Fox News digital count indicated six homicides over the weekend.

The ages of those killed were 16, 21, 31, 31 and 43 years. Police are still working to determine the identity and age of the second victim.

According to police, the 16-year-old homicide victim was in a vehicle stopped at a light on South Kedzie Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Sunday “when shots were fired.” The person driving the car then hit a tree, police said.

The two victims — ages 16 and 19 — were rushed to area hospitals, with the 19-year-old suffering from a graze wound to the head and expected to survive. The youth was shot in the head and could not be saved.