New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Quick — What do these three things have in common: Chicago teenagers, thousands of cereal boxes, and the country of Ukraine?

Answer – Unexpected.

And something positive, it turns out.

A group of teenagers in Chicago wanted to do something surprising — and do something that would help others.

So, armed with boxes of the popular breakfast cereal they collected through a donation drive, a group of students created a mosaic designed to look like the Ukrainian flag for local high schools in Chicago.

Ukraine’s Tiger Queen: Saving Wild Animals in a War Zone

And in the process, they not only broke a Guinness World Record — they raised money for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on February 24 and continues to fight for its survival. Sunday, August 14, was the 172nd day of the invasion.

As a bonus, teenagers are helping the poor in Chicago by donating cereal.

Kellogg’s Company donated the boxes — about 5,000 of them.

And young people who are members of Chicago Children United for Ukraine created a giant grain mosaic on the floor of Wintrust Financial Corporation’s grand banking hall in downtown Chicago, according to Reuters.

Custodian of Ukraine American School in GA marvels at student artwork honoring Ukraine

For the yellow in the flag, they used boxes of yellow corn pops.

For the blue in the flag, they used blue Rice Krispies boxes.

In this way, they recreated the depiction of the Ukrainian flag.

“It’s really a math problem, but we want to beat the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Sherry Koppel, the project’s art consultant, according to Fox 32 in Chicago.

“The kids did, and they did it fast.”

“We decided to break the record with a good reason behind it.”

“We want to raise awareness for Ukraine,” one student, Michael Kotcher, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“So, we decided to break the record with a good reason behind it.”

A good cause includes Ukraine – but, boxes of cereal are being donated to a local food bank.

Donors have pledged to raise about $15,000 so far.

“It’s great because we’re helping globally and locally,” Kotcher said.

Food banks are already worried about fall and winter — some families may not have turkeys this year

The youngsters broke the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Packaged Food Mosaic of a Flag”.

On their website, the youngsters explained before breaking the record, “We are raising funds to support the people of Ukraine through Razom, as well as fighting hunger by attempting to set a new world record for the largest cereal box mosaic in Chicago.”

They also wrote that “Kellogg’s generously donated 5,000 cereal (Rice Krispies and Corn Pops) which we will use to create the Ukrainian flag and break the current Guinness World Record.”

“Once the mosaic is complete, Kellogg’s will donate the cereal to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.”

Chicago’s S. They also explained that students built a mosaic over a three-day period (August 10-12) at Wintrust Financial Corporation’s iconic Grand Banking Hall on LaSalle Street.

The previous record for this particular feat in the Guinness Book of World Records was 4,000 cereal boxes.

“We love cereal so much,” said one of the students — which is why they chose cereal boxes to create the flag mosaic.

The group of students thanked their sponsors for their help, including Wintrust Financial Corporation, which temporarily donated the Grand Banking Hall for the project; Kellogg’s, through its Better Days commitment, donated boxes of cereal; And Sherry Koppel, who donated her “time and expertise” to help the teenagers lay the Ukrainian flag for the mosaic.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The cereal boxes are going to be distributed to food banks as soon as the project is taken off.

Reuters and Fox 32 contributed to the reporting of this story.