New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Illinois prosecutor has taken Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Fox to task in a scathing, office-wide resignation letter, saying her office cares more about political narratives than crime victims.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jim Murphy said in his letter of resignation after 25 years of service that he “cannot continue to work for an administration that I do not respect.” His last day was Friday, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Fox News.

“I want to stay,” he wrote. “However, I can no longer work for this administration. I have no confidence in the leadership.”

Fox News reached out to Foxx’s office but did not receive a response.

Chicago man accused of killing his teenage sister says partially loaded gun accidentally went off

Murphy cited several reasons for his departure, including the “SAFE-T Act,” which requires prosecutors to present a higher burden of proof to hold accused criminals to trial.

While Murphy said he supports eliminating cash-bail, Foxx said the office rushed through the reform and brushed aside his concerns. Murphy also cited “dangerously” low staffing levels in all units and bureaus of Foxx’s office, with one- or two-man courtrooms currently common.

“If this administration really cared about effectively dealing with violent crime, they would fully staff those courtrooms and units,” he wrote. “Meanwhile the rest of us are overworked, stressed and under-resourced. But at least we’re allowed to wear jeans in July.”

Murphy said Fox became angry when he was called to a meeting about bond hearings he was involved in several months ago. One was a “massive shooting” and the other was a shootout of a woman who was gunned down while walking to a store after being held up.

Murphy said Fox was upset about a newspaper headline that suggested the suspect should not face murder charges under the SAFE-T Act. He said Foxx seemed more upset by the headline than the fact that a woman had died.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“That’s what’s wrong with this administration. I see it day after day,” he said. “How many mass shootings has to happen before something is done.”

“This administration cares more about political narratives and agendas than victims and prosecutes violent crimes,” he said. “That’s why I can’t stay any longer.”