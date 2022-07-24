New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three people were shot at a funeral at a church Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.

Police told Fox News Digital that three people were shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 108th St., outside the Universal Community Missionary Church.

The three victims, who were attending the funeral, were outside the church when the shooting happened, and police say someone in a car drove up and opened fire on them, police say.

According to the police, the age of the victims is between 20 and 37 years and they have been shifted to a local hospital.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach, shoulder and leg. The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the upper right thigh. According to police, the third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the right side of his back.

Police said that the incident is under investigation and no one has been arrested.