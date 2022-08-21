New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A boat in a dinghy spotted a man’s body floating in the “playpen” area of ​​Lake Michigan on Saturday and alerted authorities.

The body was found around 4:30 p.m. as the Chicago Air and Water Show was winding down.

US Coast Guard units monitoring the playpen were the first to arrive at the scene, and the body was recovered by Chicago Marine Police.

Spencer Williams, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Chicago drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 4 on West Side

This is the third serious emergency at the playpen in a week, the Chicago Tribune reported.

One person was in critical condition on Wednesday after falling from the boat in the playpen that day at around 7:30 p.m. Authorities are still looking for the second person.

A Chicago advisory panel has recommended the permanent removal of Christopher Columbus statues

And last Saturday, two women were seriously injured in a boating accident after a boating propeller ran into them. In this incident, one woman’s leg was amputated while another’s arm was lost.

One of the women, 34-year-old Lana Batochi, was floating on an inflatable raft when a yacht capsized, her raft rammed into the propeller and her legs were cut. She had to undergo double leg amputation.

Chicago ‘playpen’ summer boating accident leaves woman injured, including leg amputation

Click here to get the Fox News app

Batocchi said she suffered “unimaginable pain” when the boat’s propeller cut her limbs.

“I thought I was dying,” she said in the description of her GoFundMe page. “I fought for my life for seconds that felt like minutes. I started to sink, I couldn’t swim. As soon as my head was above water, I saw my husband’s eyes in the distance searching for me in fear. I will never forget his face of pain.”