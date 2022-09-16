New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Indiana man who was robbed at gunpoint while visiting family in Chicago used his military background to fight back and thwart any further attack, but police were unable to catch the fleeing suspects after officers told them to stop their pursuit, according to reports and interviews with Fox News Digital.

Ryan King, an Air National Guardsman based in Terre Haute, Indiana, was walking on West Wabancia Avenue in Bucktown on the morning of September 9 when he encountered a strange, dark-colored vehicle.

“Three guys jumped and one guy had a gun,” King told Fox News Digital. “He put it over my head and said, ‘Give us your wallet or I’ll kill you’.”

King said he relied on his military training to stay calm and — when the time was right — to fight back.

“A visitor appeared, an old lady, and she was my guardian angel,” he said. “She yelled at them and was distracted. I took advantage of that and I elbowed her and got away.”

He remembers one of the attempted burglars telling him to “keep calm, keep calm” before he resisted and fled.

Video of the attack, which King provided to Fox News Digital, shows the suspect approaching him and surrounding him for several seconds. Moments later, the victim is seen waving at one of the suspects before running away.

Police said the suspects managed to take away some items from Raja’s pocket. Chicago affiliate Fox 32 King was the first to report the story.

“I just know that there’s crime all over the United States,” King said. “So, you just want to make sure you’re always prepared in case something like that happens.”

He praised the work of the Chicago Police Department, saying “they are doing the best they can with the resources they have.”

A recent report by CWBCChicago describes how the group of men is believed to have been involved in at least 11 other robberies since August 22.

CWBCChicago also described how later on September 9, officers saw the vehicle involved in King’s robbery. Officers initially chased the vehicle before a supervisor told them to stand down. Consistent with Police Department policy.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital earlier in the week.

On Thursday, King told Fox News Digital that he is sharing his story in hopes that people “can better prepare for situations like this and be more aware of their surroundings in dangerous situations that could cost them or their family. Lives are at stake.”

He added: “Life is too short, and make the most of it every day … I’m so grateful to be here.”