The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement.

Six of the murders involved murders, while one was a stabbing and one victim was struck by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk.

The first fatal shooting occurred Friday afternoon when a 27-year-old man was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

A 35-year-old man was also shot in the torso and chin and pronounced dead later Friday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m., suspects in two vehicles jumped out of their cars and opened fire on a 24-year-old man as he walked down the sidewalk, fatally striking him.

Two men in their 20s were shot dead in separate incidents on Saturday, while a 38-year-old man was killed in a domestic incident, according to preliminary reports.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside a home on the South Side.

Chicago police are also investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck by a sedan on the sidewalk Sunday morning as a homicide.

Dozens of other shootings in Chicago have also left people injured as of Sunday evening.

Last year, 797 people were murdered in Chicago, 25 more than in 2020 and the most since 1996, according to police statistics.

Despite the violence over the Labor Day weekend, homicides are down about 16% this year to 444 as of Aug. 28.