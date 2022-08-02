New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Going back to school has never been so expensive for parents as today’s extremely high inflation continues.

The National Retail Federation says the cost of school supplies will increase 40% in 2022, with total projected costs up nearly $200 from 2019.

Chicago mother of two Ester DiFilippo expressed her frustration Tuesday morning about skyrocketing back-to-school prices this year.

“I believe it’s a struggle and a different situation this year,” she said on “Fox & Friends First.”

DiFilippo says her daughter’s TI-84 calculator alone costs $150.

As the Chicago mom’s inventory for her children’s school supplies continues to grow in size and cost, the increased cost of things like gas and food only adds insult to injury.

“Now we are adding school supplies, school uniforms,” ​​she said. “The list keeps growing.”

To manage these overflowing expenses and still provide enough for her children, DeFilippo said she commutes 120 miles to work from the state of Illinois every day.

“It’s definitely a struggle.”

DiFilippo said she knows some parents, including hers, who rely on EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards to cover expenses — but the program doesn’t cover necessities like soap and toilet paper.

“The priorities are a bit off,” she said.

Some parents opt for buy-now, pay-later programs to pay for things like school supplies, DiFilippo added.

But this option also has its disadvantages.

“It makes me feel out of control,” she said.

“If people can’t afford it today, how can they afford it in 30 days when payments are due?”

“It becomes a crisis with everyone else,” she said.