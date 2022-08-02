closer
Video

How Inflation Has Affected Back-to-School Costs

Chicago mother of two Ester DiFilippo talks about how rising inflation has driven up costs and how families are struggling as children get ready to go back to school.

Going back to school has never been so expensive for parents as today’s extremely high inflation continues.

The National Retail Federation says the cost of school supplies will increase 40% in 2022, with total projected costs up nearly $200 from 2019.

Chicago mother of two Ester DiFilippo expressed her frustration Tuesday morning about skyrocketing back-to-school prices this year.

“I believe it’s a struggle and a different situation this year,” she said on “Fox & Friends First.”

School teacher Lisa Gleason shops for school supplies at a Target store on August 13, 2008 in Daly City, California.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DiFilippo says her daughter’s TI-84 calculator alone costs $150.

As the Chicago mom’s inventory for her children’s school supplies continues to grow in size and cost, the increased cost of things like gas and food only adds insult to injury.

“Now we are adding school supplies, school uniforms,” ​​she said. “The list keeps growing.”

Chicago's mother Easter is joined by Filippo "Fox and Friends first" on August 2, 2022 to discuss today's high prices.

(Fox News)

To manage these overflowing expenses and still provide enough for her children, DeFilippo said she commutes 120 miles to work from the state of Illinois every day.

“It’s definitely a struggle.”

DiFilippo said she knows some parents, including hers, who rely on EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards to cover expenses — but the program doesn’t cover necessities like soap and toilet paper.

“The priorities are a bit off,” she said.

Shelves stocked with back-to-school supplies at a Target store in Colma, California on August 03, 2020.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some parents opt for buy-now, pay-later programs to pay for things like school supplies, DiFilippo added.

But this option also has its disadvantages.

“It makes me feel out of control,” she said.

“If people can’t afford it today, how can they afford it in 30 days when payments are due?”

“It becomes a crisis with everyone else,” she said.

