Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils three options to renovate Soldier Field, including dome

CHICAGO – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday presented three options for renovating Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, but the team said it was not interested.

Lightfoot proposed completely surrounding the stadium by rebuilding both end zones with columns supporting the dome; rebuilding both end zones with columns to make the stadium dome-ready; Or converting Soldier Field into a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer.

“Any of these proposed renovations will allow Soldier Field to retain its role as an economic engine for Chicago for years to come,” Lightfoot said in a news release.

The mayor’s office estimates the cost of all three options would range from $900 million to $2.2 billion. It did not say how the options would be paid for.

The proposed renovations would expand seating from 61,500 seats (currently the lowest capacity in the NFL) to 70,000; Increase the number of suites from 133 to 140; And the concession area quadrupled square footage from 50,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet, the mayor’s office said.

The Bears had no new comment on Lightfoot’s proposals, but reiterated the same statement the team issued July 7 when a panel appointed by Lightfoot recommended that Soldier Field explore the enclosed city.

“Arlington Park is the only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for new stadium development. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field. Are under contract,” the statement said.

The team signed a purchase agreement last year for a 326-acre site in suburban Arlington Heights, about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field, that could be the site of a future stadium. President Ted Phillips said the deal won’t expire until early 2023, at which point the team will decide “whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further.”