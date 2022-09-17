New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chicago’s mayor said during a rally Friday that it’s time to send the Illinois Republican candidate “back to the farm.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a speech rallying supporters of gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in November to vote for Democrats.

Illinois governor, Chicago mayor blasted for ‘hypocrisy’ after sending migrants from Texas to suburbs

“So make no mistake, Trump is on the ballot. His name is Darren Bailey. And we need to send him back to form,” Lightfoot said. “When you go to the polls, every Republican you run into has Trump on the ballot. And you have to remember that we’re Illinois. We’re a state that believes in people’s rights and we treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Lightfoot just finished lashing out at Republicans who “do nothing but hate” because they “present an image of our city and our state that is out of touch with reality because they live in a different world than the lives of the people of this city. Every day in the state.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bailey, a third-generation farmer, touts his rural credentials on his campaign page.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bailey’s campaign for comment.