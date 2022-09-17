closer
Gov. Greg Abbott: Lightfoot is ‘epitome of hypocrisy’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins ‘Jesse Waters Primetime’ to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot questioning her Christian faith on immigrants to her city.

Chicago’s mayor said during a rally Friday that it’s time to send the Illinois Republican candidate “back to the farm.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a speech rallying supporters of gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in November to vote for Democrats.

Illinois governor, Chicago mayor blasted for ‘hypocrisy’ after sending migrants from Texas to suburbs

“So make no mistake, Trump is on the ballot. His name is Darren Bailey. And we need to send him back to form,” Lightfoot said. “When you go to the polls, every Republican you run into has Trump on the ballot. And you have to remember that we’re Illinois. We’re a state that believes in people’s rights and we treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Lightfoot just finished lashing out at Republicans who “do nothing but hate” because they “present an image of our city and our state that is out of touch with reality because they live in a different world than the lives of the people of this city. Every day in the state.”

Bailey, a third-generation farmer, touts his rural credentials on his campaign page.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bailey’s campaign for comment.

