Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday afternoon called Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “a man of no morals” after he sent two busloads of migrants to the city’s Union Station Wednesday night.

Lightfoot made the comments during a press conference with city leaders and local partners.

“Let me say loud and clear to Greg Abbott and his supporters in Texas with this continued political maneuvering that, unfortunately, many of us already know, Governor Abbott has confirmed that he is a man without any sense of morality, humanity or shame,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also said Abbott chose to “inhumanely put them on buses” and send them to Chicago “with no regard for next steps.”

Texas sent busloads of immigrants to Chicago for the first time, dropping them off at the train station

“These are human beings, mothers and fathers, small children, adults, who deserve our respect and dignity. They are not commodities. They are not chattels. They are human beings just like you and me,” she said. “Governor Abbott’s racist and xenophobic deportation practices have only increased the challenges many of these immigrants face in their journey to find safety. The governor’s actions are not only inhumane, they are unpatriotic.”

The Chicago mayor added that the bus company that contracted with Texas to go to Chicago “is part of this shame.”

Abbott made the decision Wednesday night to send two buses to Chicago carrying migrants who had crossed the southern border illegally and arrived at the city’s Union Station at 7:30 p.m.

According to Lightfoot, the two buses were carrying more than 75 migrants. Many of the migrants said they were from Venezuela as soon as they got off the bus.

The first Texas busload of immigrants arrives in NYC

Abbott said in a statement following the buses’ arrival at Union Station that Chicago is now a “drop-off location” for future migrant buses in response to “President Biden’s open border policies that are overwhelming border communities in Texas.” Washington DC

“President Biden’s inaction on our southern border continues to endanger the lives of Texans and Americans and overwhelm our communities,” Abbott said. “To continue to provide much-needed relief to our small, occupied border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, DC and New York City as additional drop-off locations. Mayor Lightfoot loves her city’s commitment to welcoming everyone, regardless of legal status, and these immigrants to them.” I look forward to carrying out this responsibility as a capable sanctuary receives resources from the city.”

In response to questions from reporters Thursday, Lightfoot said it was “my prayer” that Abbott would “find some humanity” and not continue sending busloads of immigrants to Chicago, but if he did, “we’re ready.”

“[Abbott] “He’s trying to create crises in Democratic-led cities to show his strength,” Lightfoot said.

At a press conference Thursday, Caleb Senn, Chicago area commander for the Salvation Army, said the city is working with the city to help the migrants who arrived at Union Station Wednesday night.

“Our goal is to make sure that all the people from Chicago or Venezuela don’t know hunger and have a safe place to sleep,” Sen said. “We, as The Salvation Army, are praying for these people who have come to our city and their families as they adjust to their new surroundings. And we will work to ensure they have adequate resources while they are here.”

