New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Chicago man was sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun charges and falsifying about $21,000 in federal aid to help small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Justice Department said.

Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was caught in a vehicle in January 2019 with a gun with an extended magazine he illegally purchased for $400 in Indiana, federal prosecutors said. Being a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing weapons.

Chicago police are investigating 8 murders, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend

In April 2021, while out on bail, he applied for a loan under the CARES Act. Lighthall told a lender that he was the owner of a business called “Tyjon Lighthall,” allegedly doing business under the name “Infinite 5 Creations LLC.”

The business is non-existent, officials said. After the loan was approved, the lender deposited $20,833 into Lighthall’s bank account.

Lighthall pleaded guilty to gun charges earlier this year and admitted he was also involved in the Covid-relief fraud. Last week, a judge sentenced him to 63 months in prison.