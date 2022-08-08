New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Chicago man out on probation for domestic battery charges was arrested Saturday for breaking into a residence where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, prosecutors said.

Adam Stone, 24, was charged with home invasion causing injury and three counts of criminal damage to property — all felonies, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Press release.

Police officers responded to a residential break-in in Naperville — about 30 miles west of Chicago — around 4:12 a.m. Saturday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Responding officers found several men holding another man — later identified as Stone — outside the residence.

Investigators determined that Stone had broken into the residence because his ex-girlfriend was visiting. Once on the premises, Stone broke a basement window and entered the home where he fought with residents and was forced out, the attorney’s office said.

According to the attorney’s office, the rock threw landscape bricks through the front window and two cars parked in front of the home.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Stone was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said.

“The fact that this crime was allegedly committed by someone on probation makes this breach of security even more concerning,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Ares said in a statement. “Fortunately, none of the victims were seriously injured in the incident.

DuPage Judge Leah Bendick granted the state’s motion to deny Stone bail Sunday morning.

Stone’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday before Judge Margaret O’Connell.