New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A nearby shooting “Chicago Fire” The production set was part of the “Unbelievable” scene Wednesday in front of AA Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out on the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters, choosing not to respond to the fire.

Charles Childs Jr., the director of the funeral home where the NBC show is filming, exclusively told Fox News Digital that a separate incident was reported while the cast was practicing putting out a real fire, shortly before the suspect opened fire near the set. prevent

As soon as the real fire was reported, authorities responded to the scene after 1:45 p.m., “An unknown assailant, armed with Shot with a gun group of people standing in the 5900 block of W. Madison Street near the Oak Park area of ​​the city, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Childs Jr. described the whole scene as “chaotic” as neighbors puzzled over why the dozens of firefighters on his lot weren’t responding to the street fire, unaware that bystanders were putting out fires they weren’t trained first responders, but were actually actors.

‘Chicago Fire’ halts production after shooting near set in Oak Park, police confirm shooter ‘fled scene’

“We were honored to be chosen to be in an episode of ‘Chicago Fire,’ and all of a sudden we were standing outside as the crew was getting ready to shoot,” Childs explained of a typical scene at Jr. AA Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes on Madison Street.

“First, the fire broke out in the adjacent block at 1500 West Madison. Chicago Fire Department (CFD) responded to it and when the Chicago Fire Department responded, the ‘Chicago Fire’ television stars and crew were just a block away so people saw the actors and wanted to know why they weren’t responding to a real fire.”

Chicago police divert some cops from neighborhood to protect movie sets: report

Charles said the chaos could have been the plot of a best-selling book, as people rushed to plead for help from the cast, assuming they were first responders.

“In a funeral home, it’s a make-believe fire, and the actors are just doing their thing,” he said. “So while all this was going on, some idiot used a gun and started shooting at people. We don’t know who the target is. We don’t know who the assailant is.”

While “no one was hit,” the suspect fled the scene in a “dark-colored SUV,” and CPD detectives are investigating the shooting.

“It’s chaotic because all these activities are happening at the same time,” Childs Jr. said. “Why would someone do that? There were police there. There were security guards. It was an unbelievable situation.”

He said, “It was one of those days. You couldn’t have written it in a novel.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Childs Jr. said there were about 70 people near his funeral home or at the construction site, and that someone may have been seriously injured.

“Someone could have been killed, accidentally shot,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going through this guy’s mind. We don’t understand,” he said.

The Dick Wolf drama starring Jessie Spencer, Kara Kilmer, David Eigenberg and Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney features several security guards.

Amidst the sounds of sirens from street fire and police signal responders, Child Jr. said everything was “very chaotic” and “confused.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We can only pray that no one gets hurt,” he said. “I’m not sure how many victims were left homeless because of the fire.”

“We’re all thankful that nobody here got hurt,” he said.