“Chicago Fire” was forced to halt production Wednesday after shots were fired near where the NBC show was filming. Chicago Police Department Verified to Fox News Digital.

Officers responded to an “unknown offender, armed with a firearm” shortly after 1:45 p.m. Shot with a gun A group of people standing in the 5900 block of W. Madison Street” near the Oak Park area of ​​the city.

While “no one was hit,” the suspect fled the scene in a “dark-colored SUV,” and detectives are investigating the shooting.

The incident occurred outside AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home while the NBC show was being filmed.

The Dick Wolf drama starring Jessie Spencer, Kara Kilmer, David Eigenberg and Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney features several security guards.

Last month, Chicago PD reportedly ordered two commanders to direct officers to production sets after officers responded to an incident where a suspect “threw an unidentified object” on a film set at the University of Illinois.

Weeks earlier, production on FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” was halted when occupants of two vehicles opened fire near the set.

“The Chicago Police Department “Committed to ensuring members of the city’s vibrant film and television community can do their jobs safely,” a CPD spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline at the time.

“We are working in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources they need to stay safe and secure while filming in the city’s neighborhoods.”

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.