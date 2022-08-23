New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Chicago man accused of plowing his car into a group of people outside a popular gay bar — killing three and injuring one — has been arrested and charged with murder, police said Tuesday.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news release. Conference.

Brendan Deenihan, the department’s detective, said Dunbar surrendered to police while he was with an attorney. Police do not know the motive behind the attack outside Jeffery’s Pub at 5 a.m. on Aug. 14 because Dunbar “asked for the right to remain silent.”

Video footage of the incident shows a car crashing into a group of men on the street near 71st and Jefferies, one of the city’s oldest gay bars. Bodies are seen flying through the air and falling onto the pavement.

Deenihan said investigators have no evidence to support that the hit-and-run was a hate crime.

Detectives have determined that Dunbar was at the bar prior to the incident, but there were no indications of a fight or argument with anyone before he left.

In court filings, prosecutors said Dunbar got into a car, drove off at about 60 mph and “never touched the brakes” before hitting four people, killing three of them.

Deenihan said police identified Dunbar as a suspect through anonymous tips and examined surveillance camera footage that allowed detectives to track him down as he got out of the car a short distance from the incident and into an apartment building where he called for help.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Dunbar jailed without bond during a hearing Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.