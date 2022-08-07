New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed aboard a CTA Red Line train on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning.

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened at 3:22 a.m. at the 79th Street Red Line station.

Police said an unidentified man opened fire during the incident.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was shot in the chest and stomach.

Chicago police are investigating the incident but said no one is in custody.

The CTA released a statement saying it would assist Chicago police in their investigation Fox 32.

“This is a senseless act of violence and the CTA is assisting the Chicago Police in their investigation of this incident, including providing any relevant video from our security camera systems.”

At a press conference following the incident, CTA President Dorval Carter said that canine units would return to trains as part of an unarmed security force. Fox 32.

Additionally, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said more police officers will be assigned to trains in the CTA system starting Saturday.