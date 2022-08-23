off
A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy at a Chicago McDonald’s restaurant, police said.

Brian Sutton (62) is a resident of Flint, Michigan. Sutton faces one felony count of kidnapping and another felony count of aggravated criminal sexual exploitation of a victim under the age of 13.

The alleged molestation took place in a bathroom at a McDonald’s location on North Clark Street in Chicago – the former site of Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s flagship restaurant.

Brian Sutton, 62, assaulted a security guard after molesting a 6-year-old boy.

The incident took place on Saturday around 5.45 pm. A security guard responded to the incident.

Sutton allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old security guard. Police soon arrived and detained the suspect who was resisting arrest.

McDonald's is located on North Clark Street in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

The 6-year-old victim was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, while the security guard did not require medical attention.

No other details about the case or its investigation were immediately available.