A gunman opened fire near a Chicago police station Sunday night, seriously wounding one person and killing another, police said.

The shooting took place at the 22nd District station in the Morgan Hill neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side. It appears that no officer was injured.

Deputy Chief Chris Papainou confirmed the incident at a press conference Sunday night.

Around 8 pm, the shooting occurred during a vehicle chase. A gunman allegedly rammed the victim’s car several times while chasing them.

When the victim’s vehicle pulled into Chicago’s 22nd District Station, the suspect followed and fired multiple shots at the victim’s car and the police station itself.

“Officers heard gunshots at the station and exited the station to assist the victims in the vehicle,” Papaioano told reporters Sunday night.

According to Chicago Police, two people in the victim’s car were injured in the shooting. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The male victim in the car was taken to the same hospital in critical condition and with “multiple gunshot wounds,” police said Sunday night.

Papaioannou said detectives are checking surveillance cameras and looking for witnesses. Chicago police ask anyone with information to submit a tip through their website.