The Chicago Bears unveiled plans Tuesday for a new stadium they hope to build in the Arlington Heights section of the city. Although the Bears did not seek public funding for its construction, they hoped for an “entertainment district” in the neighborhood.

The franchise released a statement on their website discussing preliminary plans for the 326-acre site, a domed stadium surrounded by an entertainment district at Arlington Park Racecourse. The Bears are still in negotiations for an on-site contract.

“While the Bears are not seeking any public funding directly for stadium construction given the broader, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with various government agencies to secure the additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remaining development.” The team said in a statement.

“If the team proceeds with the purchase of the Arlington Park property, and the Bears choose to continue developing the property, the project will be one of the largest development projects in the history of the state of Illinois.”

The team breaks down what they hope for with the project, including a “multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium.” The hope is that the new stadium will lead to events that want to use it as a host site, such as the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoffs and more.

Bears envisions an entertainment district with restaurants, offices, a hotel, a fitness center and more that will “provide significant economic benefits to Cook County.”

Those benefits are estimated to be $16 million in annual tax revenue for “Arlington Heights” in addition to property taxes. Cook County will receive $9.8 million and the state $51.3 million, the group said.

In September 2021, the Bears signed an agreement to acquire the property, although “there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close.”

“There is a lot to be decided, but any decision is made in the best interests of the Bears’ long-term future, our fans and the Chicagoland community,” the statement read.

The Bears remain committed to their current lease on Soldier Field, their home since 1974.