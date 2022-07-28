New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A terrifying ordeal took place in a town near Chicago on Wednesday night when an SUV flew through a home’s garage and then crashed into a home.

Crystal Lake police said the driver of the SUV and a person inside the home both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The crash happened at a home on Heather Drive around 7 p.m.

Police said it was not clear why the person driving the SUV left the road and crashed into the house. He had to be pulled from the wreckage by Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue.

A neighbor captured pictures of the shocking aftermath of the accident.

Danielle Leschuk shared the photos with Fox News Digital. They show extensive damage to the detached garage as well as the house. A blue SUV is seen sticking out of the house. The garage appears to have partially collapsed due to the damage sustained in the accident.

“It was terrifying to feel so helpless and know that people were seriously injured and there was no way to help them,” Leschuk told Fox News Digital.

She said the crash sounded like an explosion.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.