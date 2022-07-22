off
A 13-year-old boy was shot along with two others on the city’s west side in Chicago on Friday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting occurred at 8:00 a.m.

Police said the three men were sitting in a car when they “heard gunshots and felt pain.”

Police said the teenager was shot in the leg and a 33-year-old woman was shot “in the hip and back.”

Another injured person, a 21-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his shoulder but refused medical attention.

According to police, all the three victims rushed themselves to the nearest hospital.

