Cheryl Burke called out an unnamed cheating ex-partner Tiktok A video she shared on Wednesday.

In the seven-second video, the 38-year-old man “Dance with the Stars” She looked into the camera, shaking her head and rolling her eyes disapprovingly.

“When he said he’d never talk to her again, I found text messages, Viagra and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…” Burke wrote on the video.

The video is set Adele’s 2011 power ballad “Set Fire to the Rain” and performed part of the song “The Last Time” with the pop star belts.

‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Files For Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

“The last time was absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#Exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit,” the professional dancer wrote in the caption.

As of Thursday, Burke’s video had amassed more than 1.2 million views, with fans flooding the comments section with speculation about the identity of the unfaithful mystery ex.

Many of Burke’s followers thought she was referring to her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, 42. Mirrorball twice Champion and the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star married in 2019, but Burke filed for divorce in February 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple shares a long romantic history dating back to 2007, when they were first linked. They announced their separation the following year, but rekindled their romance in 2017 and got engaged in 2018.

“Sad to think Matthew did that. Kinda ruins his image for me,” one fan wrote.

Another follower commented, “Ran to the comments to see if it was about Matthew.”

however, Some TikTok users She was asked not to jump to the conclusion that she was referring to her ex-husband.

Cheryl Burke returned to the wedding venue five days after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

A follower asked, “Are we guessing it’s Matthew or could it be another ex?”

Burke did not share the video with others Social media accounts And she made no reference to the clip in the Instagram stories she posted Thursday.

Representatives for Burke and Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Burke previously worked with restaurateur JT Torregiani, musician Josh Hopkins, Former professional ice hockey player Joffrey Luple and model Maxwell Zagorski.

In a February Instagram post, the “Burke in the Game” podcast host addressed her divorce, saying she wasn’t sharing too many details with her fans.

“I know I’ve always said to you that I’m an open book, and I try to be, and by writing this I realize that there really isn’t an easy way to announce the end of my marriage.

“I hope you understand that I will not comment further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me.”

In an episode of her podcast that aired in July, Burke admitted to feeling “kind of lonely” and said she was trying to date again.

“However, that doesn’t mean I’m ready to get into Raya or any of these dating apps. I definitely want to start meeting new people,” said the television personality.

“Obviously, in order to do that I have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house. It’s a curious thing. I can be totally frustrated by productivity all I want, but at the end of the day, you know, when I lay down with my eyes closed, it’s kind of lonely.

“I don’t care The text is related Flirting with someone or something.

“I’m definitely ready to start dating, slowly but surely. Still not sure about these dating apps, but I think it’s the only way because I’ve left my house a few times. And it’s not easy to meet people, right? So, what’s going on?” Let’s see.”