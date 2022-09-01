New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu has been locked down after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

As part of the city’s measure, more than 21 million people were ordered to stay at home from 6pm local time on Thursday.

Although school is delayed, public transport is still running. About 70% of flights to and from Chengdu were suspended.

Residents are allowed to leave the city if they can show special need.

Only one member of each family who has tested negative for the virus in the last 24 hours will be allowed outside to purchase daily necessities.

Chengdu’s latest outbreak has reported nearly 1,000 cases and no deaths. There were 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday.

The lockdown is the largest since the city of Shanghai was restricted for months.

Millions of others were locked up in Dalian and Shijiazhuang.

The country’s strict “zero-COVID” policy has drawn criticism from around the world for damaging its economy.

Mainland China has reported no deaths from COVID-19 since May.

It is not clear when the lockdown will be lifted in the capital of Sichuan province.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.