Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has promised to work to keep former President Donald Trump out of office, but she announced Sunday that she will do the same for fellow Republicans who dispute the outcome of the 2020 election.

“I’m going to be very focused on working to do everything we can to elect those who refuse to vote, and I’m going to work against those people. I’m going to work to support their opponents,” Cheney said. . “I think it’s very important.”

Following her loss to Harriet Hageman last week, Cheney announced the launch of her anti-Trump initiative, dubbed The Great Task. Sunday gave more insight into what she was going to do.

ABC News’ Jon Carl asked Cheney if she would “get involved in the campaign” for candidates running against Republicans who would challenge the 2020 election results, prompting her to say “yes.”

Carl asked if that included sitting Republican members of Congress.

“Yes” she said.

In the same interview, Cheney said he spoke with President Biden on the phone after his primary loss.

“I heard from President Biden,” Cheney said. “We had a very, very good discussion. We talked about the importance of putting the country before prejudice.”

Cheney’s opposition to Trump — in his second impeachment and as part of the House’s Jan. 6 committee — led the former president to endorse Hageman. The challenger crushed Cheney by more than 37 points.

The outgoing congresswoman has yet to answer whether she will seek the White House herself in 2024.