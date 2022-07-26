New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: An outside group led by Donald Trump Jr. is facing three weeks of advertising in Wyoming’s Aug. 16 primary against Harriet Hageman, a Republican congressional candidate who has a GOP primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Rep. Liz Cheney.

“Liz Cheney left Wyoming and our conservative values ​​behind long ago. It’s time for a change. Harriet Hageman is of Wyoming, of Wyoming and of Wyoming,” said a reporter from Wyoming Values ​​PAC in the spot, which was first shared. with Fox News on Tuesday.

The ad included a clip of Hageman on the campaign trail, arguing that “We’re fed up with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi. We’re fed up with inflation and we’re fed up with Liz Cheney.”

Wyoming Values ​​PAC is said to be spending $1.5 million to run statewide in Wyoming starting Tuesday from primary day, with the reporter ending by emphasizing that “Hegeman will fight the Cheney/Pelosi agenda Wyoming’s way.”

The super PAC’s position in support of Hageman is the second since Donald Trump Jr. – his honorary chair – has held a three-week stint at the former president’s May-end Wyoming rally for Hageman.

The group, over the past few months, has put up billboards and sent direct mail endorsing Cheney — an anti-Trump Republican — and Hageman.

The PAC is led by Republican consultants Andy Surabian and James Blair, both veterans of the former president’s 2020 re-election campaign. Surabian, Trump Jr.’s chief political adviser, argued that “we believe that in 3 short weeks, conservatives in Wyoming will send a strong message to the swamp and reject Cheney’s failed leadership.”

Cheney was the most senior of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the then-President on charges of inciting the deadly storm that hit the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The attack was carried out by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters who intended to disrupt Congress’s ratification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Cheney, a conservative lawmaker and defense hawk who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, immediately came under verbal attack from Trump and his allies, and in May of last year, she was ousted from her number-three House GOP leadership post.

Cheney, who has been very vocal in emphasizing the importance of protecting the nation’s democratic process and putting country before party, is one of two Republicans serving on a special select committee organized by House Democrats that is investigating the riots at the US Capitol. The committee made headlines this summer and received national attention by holding televised hearings.

Trump, ramping up his efforts to oust Cheney from Congress, endorsed Hageman as she entered the race for the GOP nomination for Wyoming’s at-large House seat last summer. And the former president and his allies successfully urged some, but not all, of the other anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary and rally around Hageman.

The Republican National Committee in February, under pressure from Trump allies, censured Cheney for her role on the January 6 committee. Defending herself, the congresswoman said at the time, “I am a constitutional conservative and I don’t know anyone in my party who has abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump.”

Cheney caught a break in March when the Wyoming legislature decided to abolish same-day party registration in primaries, which would have prevented Cheney from crossing Democrat party lines and voting in the state’s primary to register as a Republican. The move by Wyoming’s legislature was seen as a defeat by Trump and his allies, who were forced to end the party’s registration the same day.

Trump’s repeated attacks on Cheney have also fueled her record fundraising over the past year. But Cheney has enjoyed a large fundraising advantage over Hageman, while the most recent polls in the primary suggest that Hageman has a huge double-digit lead in the embattled incumbent.

Cheney, on two talk shows this past weekend, said her leadership role on the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadowed her bid for re-election to a fourth term representing Wyoming in the House.

“I’m working hard to get every vote,” Cheney said in an interview “Fox News Sunday.” But she emphasized that, “Given the choice between keeping my seat in the House of Representatives or ensuring the survival of our constitutional republic and the American people knowing the truth about Donald Trump, I will choose the Constitution and the truth every time. Weekdays and twice on Sundays.”