Rep. She said she spoke with President Biden last week after losing his Republican primary race. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed.

“I heard from President Biden,” Cheney said. “We had a very, very good discussion. We talked about the importance of putting the country before prejudice.”

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Cheney about this in an interview that aired Sunday on “This Week,” and she said she had heard from “a lot of other people” in recent days, including “some” of her fellow Republicans. .

Cheney, who has served in the House since 2017, drew the ire of many Republicans by voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, then doubling down on her opposition to Trump by joining. House Jan. 6 Committee.

The congresswoman’s stance ultimately led to Trump endorsing Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary. Hageman defeated Cheney by more than 37 points.

After her defeat, Cheney announced that he was launching an anti-Trump organization to ensure that the former president does not occupy the White House again.