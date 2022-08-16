New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska top former President Trump’s Republican hit list.

As Alaska and Wyoming hold primary elections on Tuesday, both federal lawmakers face voters for the first time since moving early last year to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

While Cheney faces near-certainty defeat in the polls in his bid for a fourth two-year term representing Wyoming’s at-large House seat, Murkowski is certain to clear her first hurdle heading into the November general election.

Also prominent in Tuesday’s contests – former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin – the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee and one-time darling of the right will seek to fill a vacant House seat.

Cheney, facing some defeat in the Wyoming GOP primary, has an even bigger battle ahead

Cheney was the most senior of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the then-president on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, which was orchestrated by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting the president’s congressional confirmation. Biden’s Electoral College Victory in the 2020 Election

The conservative lawmaker and defense hawk immediately came under verbal fire from Trump and his allies, and in May of last year, she was ousted from her number-three House GOP leadership position.

Trump Flagged by Former Vice President Dick Cheney in Daughter’s Campaign Commercial

Cheney has been vocal in emphasizing the importance of protecting the nation’s democratic process and putting country before party, and is one of two Republicans serving on a special select committee set up by House Democrats investigating the riots at the Capitol. The committee made headlines and received plenty of national attention this summer as it held televised hearings.

Trump, stepping up his efforts to oust Cheney from Congress, endorsed Harriet Hageman when she entered the Wyoming race last summer. The former president and his allies successfully encouraged some, but not all, of the anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary and rally around Hageman. The latest polls indicated that Hageman was likely to defeat Cheney on Tuesday in a state where Trump won a whopping 70% of the vote in 2020.

However, Cheney — in comments in recent weeks — appears to be at peace that the primary outcome is the price she will pay to win her big fight against Trump.

“I’m working hard to earn every single vote,” Cheney said in an interview “Fox News Sunday” At the end of last month. Given the choice between keeping my seat in the House of Representatives on the one hand or ensuring the survival of our constitutional republic and telling the American people the truth about Donald Trump, I choose the Constitution and the truth every day. Twice a week and Sunday.”

Fox News Exclusive: McCarthy takes aim at Cheney on primary eve

Cheney, in his closing video to Wyoming voters, took aim at his primary challenger’s strong support for Trump’s repeated unproven claims that Biden lost the 2020 ballot box because of “massive voter fraud” and a “rigged” and “stolen” election.

“Like so many candidates in this country, my opponents in Wyoming said they rigged and stole the 2020 election. No one who understands the laws of our land, no one who is honest, honorable, and truly committed to our Constitution will say that. It’s a cancer that threatens our great republic,” Cheney argued.

Hageman, who got a boost when Trump held a rally on his behalf in Wyoming in late May, said, “It’s been long forgotten that Liz Cheney works for Wyoming, not the radical Democrats. Wyoming has repeatedly accused us of deserving a congresswoman who represents us and our conservative values. It’s time for elitist Liz Cheney to retire.”

Cheney’s concession speech Tuesday night is likely to be closely watched by political analysts for signs that she could change her fight against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Four of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump decided against another term in Congress. Of the six running for re-election, three lost in GOP primaries, while two others made it to November, thanks in part to running in nonpartisan primaries, where the top two finishers advance regardless of party affiliation.

Seven Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump in the February 2021 Senate impeachment trial, where he was acquitted. Of those seven, only Alaska native Murkowski is running for re-election this year.

Murkowski’s call for Trump to resign following the Capitol attack and her vote to convict Trump on charges of instigating the attack is not the first time she has vented her anger. The senator voted against a Republican-backed plan in 2017 to repeal the national health care law known as Obamacare, and a year later she opposed the confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump nominee.

Go to the Fox News Election Center for the latest primary results

Trump has repeatedly targeted the senator, and last year he endorsed Murkowski’s GOP primary challenger, former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Shibaka. Trump traveled to Alaska a month ago to headline a rally for Shibaka.

Unlike Cheney, Murkowski enjoys the support of the Senate GOP leadership. She is backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s re-election arm that has long helped Republican incumbents run for re-election. Powerful Senate GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and his political team are backing Murkowski, as is the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, a top outside super PAC supporting Senate Republicans.

Also helping Murkowski — Alaskans, in last year’s ballot measure, changed the way they run their elections. They abolished party primaries and implemented a process in which the top four vote-getters in a nonpartisan primary go to the general election, where ranked-choice voting is used to determine the winner.

Murkowski is no stranger to tough races, having never won a majority in a Senate election. After losing the GOP primary to Tea Party-backed challenger Joe Miller in 2010, she launched a write-in campaign and successfully won the general election.

Murkowski told Fox News on Saturday that she was confident “the people of Alaska will return me to the United States Senate.”

Click here for the latest Fox News reporting from the campaign trail

In the interview, she argued, “The problem we have is that Donald Trump, when he’s been in office, has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States. To me, that’s simple.”

Shibaka, taking aim at Murkowski, told Fox News on Sunday, “We need a senator who will vote for the best interests of Alaska and not tell us one thing and do the opposite in DC.”

Alaskans will also vote Tuesday in a three-way special election to fill the seat left vacant by the March death of long-serving GOP Rep. Dan Young in the chamber.

Trump-backed Palin faces Republican businessman Nick Begich and Democrat and tribal activist Mary Peltola. Palin finished first in the June primary with 27%, followed by Begich with 19%.

The competition was the first in Alaska to use the rank–Selective voting. Under the system, voters are allowed to rank all candidates in order of preference on the ballot. If no candidate receives a majority, the last-placed candidates are eliminated and their supporters’ votes are reallocated based on those voters’ second-place choices. Maine, in 2018, became the first state to use ranked choice voting in federal elections.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Palin, Begich and Peltola are also among the frontrunners in Tuesday’s simultaneous primary in the race to serve the next two years in Congress.

Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt, Jon Rule and Jake Karalexis contributed to this report.