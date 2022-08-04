Chelsea’s Koulibaly fulfilled his Premier League dream

Tthroughout his career, Kalidou Koulibaly had to learn patience. Rejected by Metz at 15 for being “too introverted”, according to the club’s academy head Denis Schaeffer, the tall defender, who grew up in the northeast of France to Senegalese parents, spent two years playing amateur football for Saint-Dieu. before he was finally invited back. in Metz.

More than a decade later, Coulibaly, who arrived at Chelsea last month for £33.8m after eight years at Napoli, where he established himself as one of the best defenders in the world, could certainly not be accused of being introvert.

Fluent in four languages ​​after learning English during his time at Genk in Belgium, the 31-year-old insists he “never stopped believing” he could fulfill his childhood dream of playing in the Premier League and never hides the fact of his move. at Stamford Bridge has been preparing for several years after Antonio Conte first tried to sign him in 2015.

“I talked to Conte in Rome – he wanted me after my first good year at Napoli,” Coulibaly recalls. “I respectfully asked the owner that I wanted to go to Chelsea, but he told me it was not possible. So I waited a bit and continued talking to them, but they really didn’t want me to leave the club, so I decided to extend my contract to stay at Napoli. It was a bit difficult for me to say no, because since I was a child, my dream was to play in the Premier League. But I knew that one day it would happen, and I’m happy that it did. I had to wait and I had a lot of patience.”

Liverpool and Manchester City were among the other clubs linked to the man who led Senegal to their first African Cup of Nations triumph this year, in what became the main transfer carousel rumor. But a four-year deal with Chelsea and the opportunity to play a leading role in Todd Boly’s new era convinced him that it was now or never.

“It’s true that I was close and it could have happened before, but I’m happy to sign for Chelsea and keep playing with the blues. I am happy and the decoration of my house has become better. For me [the four‑year contract] is proof that they trust me. They know that I am a professional player, I like to take care of my body, everything. I thank God that I didn’t have many serious injuries, so they trust me and I know that I can give them a few years. Four years or even more, but it will depend on them. I will give them these four years with a lot of energy.”

Kalidou Koulibaly trains with Chelsea ahead of the start of the Premier League season. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Whether Chelsea will be able to challenge for the title after the spring and summer turmoil remains to be seen, although Koulibaly, who won the only Coppa Italia at Napoli in 2020 despite regularly competing for the Serie A title, has his sights set on trophies.

“From my personal experience, I know that there is no need to limit your dream, and my dream is to win everything with Chelsea,” he says. “I know it will be difficult. I don’t come with arrogant behavior. I came with respect, great respect for everyone, but I know that Chelsea are a big team, and a team that has to win, that is used to winning. I see all the trophies they have won in the gym on the wall and I want to be a part of those trophies. I haven’t won much in my career so I’m coming here to win some trophies, some titles and I hope it starts this year.”

Koulibaly will be the fourth Senegal international to play for Chelsea and was congratulated by the first – Demba Ba – when he signed. He was also contacted by Didier Drogba and, to the delight of his brother Abdoulae, longtime Chelsea fan Gianfranco Zola. It was thanks to the diminutive Italian who was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Year in 2003 that Coulibaly contacted John Terry to see if he could take the number 26 shirt – his Napoli number – which had not been used since the former England team. the captain left in 2017.

“I asked him for John’s number because I wanted to ask him about the jersey,” he says. “He immediately gave me the number and I called him. At first he didn’t believe it was me. He thought it was a joke, so he hung up and called the team manager to ask if it was really me.”

Terry was eventually convinced he was talking to a new Chelsea player and footage of Koulibaly talking to him on the phone went viral when tweeted this week.

“It was very important for me to ask him and he gave me his answer. I was happy and wanted to tell everyone that I asked him before because I don’t want to disrespect the club legend.”