Chelsea want to sign Aubameyang and De Jong?
Sports FOOTBALL

Chelsea want to sign Aubameyang and De Jong?

By printveela editor

Chelsea have been burning through the contents of Todd Pain’s wallet like the proverbial jumping sailor all summer, and clearly see no good reason to stop now. And there’s also a £70 million deal coming up for the One Man Soap Opera. Frankie de Jongthey are preparing a similar sized offer for the Leicester defender Wesley Fofanaas well as offers for the former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and cornerback Celtic Josip Yuranovich.

Manchester United not yet thrown in the towel in pursuit of De Jong; they did not lose hope Adrinot Rabiotwhose agent/mother plays hard for wages, nor striker Cody Gakpowho, if PSV sees Rangers off later this month, wants to stay at the club for the upcoming Champions League campaign. There is a grim inevitability in all of this.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

It’s going to be a long month for long-suffering United fans, and their mood is unlikely to be helped by the brazen efficiency and wise planning of their neighbors. Manchester close to solving the problem with the left-back by signing a contract with Anderlecht Sergio Gomez, then plan to find another player to fight for the position, leaving nothing to chance. Calm, smart and orderly, they seem to deliberately press all the buttons of United in the correct sequence.

Some potentially great news for United: They are showing serious interest in the Watford winger Ismaila Sarrand the Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez offered to return to his old club to play for free if it would help alleviate their problems with strikers in the short term.

Finally, a couple of potential departures from the Emirates. Arsenal defender Paul Marie join Monza on credit until Milan talking to Albert Sambi Lokonga around £18 million.

There will almost certainly be more United-related gossip tomorrow, perhaps accompanied by a trigger warning.

