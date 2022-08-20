Chelsea Tuchel suspended for one match

Chelsea signed Cesare Casadei from Internazionale for £12m plus £4m in surcharges.

The contract with the 19-year-old Italian midfielder is for six years. The deal is further evidence of Chelsea’s new policy of bringing in new talent from other clubs. This summer they have already signed Gabriel Slonina, Karni Chukvumeka, Zach Sturge, Eddie Beach and Omari Hutchinson.

Rodgers says Fofana won’t play if Chelsea interest becomes a distraction Read more

It is unclear if Casadei will be sent on loan. There is a chance that he will be given the opportunity to compete for a place in the first team, but there is a possibility that the midfielder is a prospect. Experienced duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are out of contract next summer.

Chelsea’s new owners have spent heavily this summer and are still trying to attract new players. They have received word that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to return to England, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona on the former Arsenal striker.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to increase his team’s firepower and knows Aubameyang well. It is believed that Barça wants 30 million euros for the Gabonese striker.

Chelsea have also targeted Everton winger Anthony Gordon and Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofan. They are expected to move to other defensive targets if Leicester refuse to sell Fofan. Chelsea are ready to loan out 23-year-old centre-back Trevo Chalob.

However, they are unsure whether to loan Christian Pulisic to Manchester United, who are interested in a deal for the US winger. Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Pulisic, who is also a target for Newcastle, Atlético and Juventus, but they prefer to sell him to United.

There was some bad news for Tuchel on Friday, with the Football Association giving him a one-match touchline ban for scandalizing Antonio Conte at the end of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday. Both managers were fined £15,000. Tuchel will be on the touchline for Sunday’s game against Leeds as the ban has been suspended until full written reasons are released.

West Ham have resumed talks with Chelsea over a deal for Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri. The move initially stalled due to the defense attorney’s demands for wages. West Ham revived interest in Emerson, but did not agree on a fee with Chelsea.