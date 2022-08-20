Chelsea Tuchel rejects Dean’s belated apology for missed foul





Thomas Tuchel said he was unimpressed by VAR spokesman Mike Dean’s belated apology for conceding a foul on Chelsea’s Mark Cucurella that preceded Tottenham’s late equalizer in a fascinating 2-2 draw last week. Dean wrote in his Daily Mail column: “I didn’t consider it an act of violence” and that “after reflection” he should have asked referee Anthony Taylor to visit his “monitor by the field to look at himself” after Christian Romero pulled Cucurella’s hair. , defender of spurs. “I wouldn’t waste so much time after making a mistake like that to say I made a mistake,” said the Chelsea manager, who was suspended for one game on the touchline for a post-match skirmish with Antonio. Conte, but will attend Sunday’s match in Leeds. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

Tuchel added that the official’s apology, which came via a paid newspaper column, was “a bit odd” but much more fixated on the fact that the decision was “more than just a bad decision.”

“In 99% of the decisions we discuss about handball or non-handball, sometimes I don’t fully understand the rules and there are always explanations. But this is a new level of error, I think, such an obvious and obvious error with such huge consequences directly related to the outcome of the game.

“It was very, very difficult to accept and understand, and what I cannot understand is that it takes a man, a grown man, another judge, from Sunday to Friday, to admit this mistake. I’m not impressed with the way it’s written.”

Thomas Tuchel (blue cap) is facing a suspension on the touchline for a post-match skirmish with Antonio Conte. Photo: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The late Harry Kane equalizer was followed by Tuchel and Conte colliding with each other during the post-match handshake before Taylor gave both a red card. “It’s a little harder to accept, given the context, because two minutes before, someone from our team was pulled by the hair,” Tuchel said.

“If we were both pulling our hair, maybe we got away with it, shaking hands is suddenly a red card. It was after the match. It was more passion than anything else.” His post-match offer to keep Taylor out of any further Chelsea matches also led to an FA investigation.

“I just said maybe it would be better that way,” Tuchel said. “I want to make it clear, I didn’t attack his honesty. I said very early on that these two solutions are clear VAR solutions, but I wasn’t happy with the way he booed the game. It was about this game, and I think it was acceptable, but without personal character and without going beyond.

Tuchel did not deny that emotions got the best of him against Tottenham or his passion for the club, with whom he says he is negotiating a new contract. “There are talks, but given the situation where we come from, where we are in the middle of a transfer period right now, I think the best thing is to just focus on my team and the sport and also be competitive.

“My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I love it.” A week later, with teenage Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei signed from Inter to Chelsea’s Cobham training facility, Tuchel lamented the loss of key player N’Golo Kante to a ‘pretty serious’ hamstring problem in the match with “spurs”.

“We are talking about weeks. So not very good news. We are disappointed and sad because N’Golo was very important and in great shape. He will be away for several weeks.”