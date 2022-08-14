Chelsea Tuchel plays catch up as transfer links remain

Thomas Tuchel believes Tottenham have a head start over Chelsea in the opening weeks of the season and is well positioned to capitalize on the relative stability they have enjoyed this summer.

The teams will meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a top-four showdown that comes sooner than Tuchel would have thought ideal. His side is starting as a slight favorite given their four wins against the Spurs in all competitions in 2021-2022 and the fact that they finished third in the league above. Both won their first games, but Tuchel suggested that Antonio Conte, who is returning to his old employers, benefited from a pre-season in which “the roads were clear” in preparation for the campaign.

“They took advantage of the situation and rightfully so,” he said. “Now we are trying to find solutions to win this game and be at our highest level as quickly as possible. It can also help to play such an important match earlier: it lifts the spirits and gives the boost that is sometimes needed.”

Asked exactly what he thought Tottenham had benefited from, he continued: “They took advantage of their position in the sense that they have a stable club, ownership was clear and it was clear that they had reached the Champions League and took advantage of this to strengthen their squad. very early. It was very simple. They had a quiet preseason. The roads were clean. They seem to be a bit ahead of us from the start, off the blocks, but that doesn’t mean you win the race just because you win the start.”

Chelsea are still catching up after the uncertainty that preceded the arrival of Todd Boely and are still in desperate need of additions, especially in attack and central defence. Tuchel directly answered questions about Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofan and while he was happy to talk about his “close relationship” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during their Borussia Dortmund days, he tried his best to separate these comments from the suggestion that he is close. to reunite with the Barcelona striker. Another Barça player, midfielder Frenkie de Jong, will not join Chelsea despite rumors to the contrary.

“It’s a huge economic wheel and it’s become entertainment,” Tuchel said of the summer transfer window. “It’s a very, very popular sport. Unfortunately, I have to say that it’s a bit scary getting used to these numbers. [for transfer fees]. They become normal numbers, which is a little scary because they are not normal numbers.

“Currently, the kind of purchases and transfers that the big clubs are making have value and we are part of that and we want to strengthen our team. Not everyone here is 100% sane.”

Tuchel spoke about some of the adjustments that were required after the departure of Petr Cech, technical consultant and performance director, and director Marina Granovskaya. “It stole some free time and sleep time, but it has changed,” he said. “We had to adapt. We were delayed given the situation, it was nobody’s fault, but there were changes within the structure. Everyone needed to increase their responsibility, and in the end I have to give my opinion on how we are building a team for the future, for the next weeks and years. In particular, he admitted about Czech: “We miss him very much.”

Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso remain the only injured players out ahead of the meeting with Spurs, who Tuchel believes showed enough skill to allay concerns expressed by Conte shortly after arriving at work, when he hinted he might leave. “The way he felt last season, I believe that’s what he meant at that moment, but I don’t believe there was a huge gulf or a huge gulf between us,” he said. “But I’m pretty sure he also said that to keep the road clear. Why should he put pressure on his team? It was his reality.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have joined a list of clubs considering a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea, who did not play for Everton last weekend and is also of interest to Borussia Dortmund, Southampton and Leicester. .