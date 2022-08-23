Chelsea to strike £60m deal for Gordon from Everton?

Things are rapidly changing at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s epic victory over Liverpool and it’s likely many potential comings and goings will happen before the transfer window closes.

Anthony ajax and Cody Gakpo PSV remain on the radar. Erik ten Hag has made Anthony a priority target, but the Eredivisie club are playing tough on fees and are demanding €100m (£85m) by selling key players this summer. Anthony’s agent, Emerson Santos, hyped an Instagram story on Monday night in which his client watched United beat Liverpool on TV.

Gakpo is available for less than half of Anthony’s advertised fee and reports say United have even agreed personal terms with the winger. Serginho Dest from Barcelona – the player Ten Hag worked with at Ajax – has essentially been instructed by Xavi to drop his hook, so it’s possible the full-backs will be at Old Trafford before the end of the month.

To United’s expenses and it seems that Eric Bailly goes to Marseilles: Reports in France say he will join the Ligue 1 club for an initial £8.4m. Marseille has also been associated with Cristiano Ronaldo – notably omitted due to a rousing victory over Liverpool – but the French club is now said to have dropped the idea.

But the hope that Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford can still be hope: Sporting Lisbon remain on the list of potential players, although the Portuguese club does not want to pay for the transfer, which could be a stumbling block.

The Times reports Chelsea confident in a deal with Everton. Anthony Gordon this week – while Sky Sports News this morning says Todd Boly and friends are willing to pay up to £60m to take the Goodison Park forward.

Chelsea may also revive their interest in Raphael a lion from Milan, according to PA: the 23-year-old failed to agree a new contract with Rossoneribut a large release clause of around €150 million was mentioned.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have been in touch with Barcelona about a deal Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang going well with individual conditions are agreed. Memphis Depay will also leave Barcelona – a move to Juventus is possible, although they could opt for former Napoli hitman Arkadiusz Milik instead.