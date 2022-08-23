Chelsea to strike £60m deal for Gordon from Everton?

Things are rapidly changing at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s epic victory over Liverpool and it’s likely many potential comings and goings will happen before the transfer window closes.
Anthony ajax and Cody Gakpo PSV remain on the radar. Erik ten Hag has made Anthony a priority target, but the Eredivisie club are playing tough on fees and are demanding €100m (£85m) by selling key players this summer. Anthony’s agent, Emerson Santos, hyped an Instagram story on Monday night in which his client watched United beat Liverpool on TV.
Gakpo is available for less than half of Anthony’s advertised fee and reports say United have even agreed personal terms with the winger. Serginho Dest from Barcelona – the player Ten Hag worked with at Ajax – has essentially been instructed by Xavi to drop his hook, so it’s possible the full-backs will be at Old Trafford before the end of the month.
To United’s expenses and it seems that Eric Bailly goes to Marseilles: Reports in France say he will join the Ligue 1 club for an initial £8.4m. Marseille has also been associated with Cristiano Ronaldo – notably omitted due to a rousing victory over Liverpool – but the French club is now said to have dropped the idea.
But the hope that Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford can still be hope: Sporting Lisbon remain on the list of potential players, although the Portuguese club does not want to pay for the transfer, which could be a stumbling block.
The Times reports Chelsea confident in a deal with Everton. Anthony Gordon this week – while Sky Sports News this morning says Todd Boly and friends are willing to pay up to £60m to take the Goodison Park forward.
Chelsea may also revive their interest in Raphael a lion from Milan, according to PA: the 23-year-old failed to agree a new contract with Rossoneribut a large release clause of around €150 million was mentioned.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have been in touch with Barcelona about a deal Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang going well with individual conditions are agreed. Memphis Depay will also leave Barcelona – a move to Juventus is possible, although they could opt for former Napoli hitman Arkadiusz Milik instead.
Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.
Important hours of Aubameyang and Depay trades lie ahead. 🚨🔵 #FCB
▫️ Barca want 30 million euros for Aubameyang, negotiations are underway with Chelsea – personal terms have been agreed;
▫️ Depay is ready to terminate the contract with Barca, but is waiting for the decision of Juventus, since the other option is Arkadiusz Milik. pic.twitter.com/oV11dTHb28
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022
They say admiring glances come from Tottenham in north London towards Daniel James in Leeds. With Brian Gil set to move to Valencia, Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici wants to bolster Antonio Conte’s attacking options and is reportedly a fan of the reluctant former Manchester United winger.
Another Leeds The player is reported to be on the radar of a rival club. Jack Harrison. Newcastle Athletic have made a second bid worth over £20m but Jesse Marsh and company are determined to keep the player who most recently impressed Chelsea at the weekend.
Fulham can count on Franceas well as Layvin Kurzawa “Paris Saint-Germain” to cover on the left. L’Équipe says they have made inquiries about a possible deal. While his substantial pay package could prove problematic, PSG may want to keep paying part of it in order to strike him off the books.