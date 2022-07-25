type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Chelsea team 'not ready and need new transfers', Tuchel...
SportsFOOTBALL

Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

By printveela editor

-

19
0
- Advertisment -


Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that Chelsea would be ready for their first Premier League game of the season in less than two weeks and that they needed more contracts to become competitive.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-0 in Orlando on Saturday in the final of their pre-season tour in the US, with Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga all scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side. Kalidou Koulibaly, the £33.8m Senegalese defender from Napoli, made his first appearance for the club as a second-half substitute, and this summer Chelsea also signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

But when asked if his team is desperate for reinforcements ahead of the Everton meeting at Goodison Park on Saturday, Tuchel admitted they are still lacking.

Chelsea vows not to let Cesar Azpilicueta go to Barcelona due to price cut

Read more

“I am far from relaxed,” he said. “We were just not good enough. We were just not competitive. I look at last season and the parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players try to leave us and that’s where it happens. So we had an urgent request for quality players, a huge number of quality players. We have two quality players, but we are not that competitive. Unfortunately, you could see it today.”

New Chelsea owner Todd Boly was in the crowd at Camping World Stadium and saw his team being torn apart by their London rivals as Arsenal took a 3-0 lead halfway through the second half. Tuchel called the 31-year-old Koulibaly “the best player on the field for us” after he entered the field in the 71st minute, although the German questioned his team’s mentality.

“The concern is that the level of physical and psychological readiness for this match at Arsenal was much higher than ours,” said Tuchel.

“They played, I think this is their strongest lineup and structure that you see now in a few weeks. This was the lineup they would try to start for Premier League games. Of course, it was not our strongest team. This is part of the explanation, but only a small part, and the other part is disturbing. I cannot guarantee that we will be ready in two weeks.”

After beating Mexican club América 2-1 and losing on penalties to Major League Soccer side Charlotte, Chelsea will play another friendly against Udinese on Friday to complete their pre-season schedule. French defender Jules Kunde is expected to be their third summer contract after agreeing a fee of £55m for the 23-year-old.

However, Tuchel shrugged it off when told his team could challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. “Given our last two weeks, our game today, we should not mention the two teams in front of us. We completely lost to a team that does not play football in the Champions League next season and finished behind us. But at the moment they seem to be way ahead of us.”

Previous articleA shooting in a Los Angeles park killed two people, police said.
Next articleThe White House has been lying to the country for a year and a half: Sean Duffy

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Karin Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming ‘economic indicators’ do not show ‘recession or pre-recession’.

off Video Most investors 'accept' US is in recession: Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's political conference in Washington, D.C....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas - It's the reaction you'd expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas. Made fun of....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

4 children and 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 25 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada’s top female hockey players say more needs to be done to end toxic behavior

On Monday, Hockey Canada released an action plan to tackle sport abuse with a centralized tracking and reporting...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Lucky and Blair tell House of Commons committee they didn’t interfere with investigation into NS shooting

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey told a House of Commons committee on Monday that the controversy over her alleged...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Chelsea, keeping fit in Italy and the danger of stray balls

FLORIDA BLUESThomas Tuchel came to Chelsea 18 months...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

England has become more “resilient and confident” since I took office, says Wigman.

Sarina Wigman believes England have become more confident...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Sweden Aslani called VAR a disaster ahead of the semi-final

Kosovar Aslani of Sweden criticized the introduction of...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Euro legacy should be true parity for female players

There is undoubtedly a "moment" in the women's...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News