Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that Chelsea would be ready for their first Premier League game of the season in less than two weeks and that they needed more contracts to become competitive.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-0 in Orlando on Saturday in the final of their pre-season tour in the US, with Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga all scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side. Kalidou Koulibaly, the £33.8m Senegalese defender from Napoli, made his first appearance for the club as a second-half substitute, and this summer Chelsea also signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

But when asked if his team is desperate for reinforcements ahead of the Everton meeting at Goodison Park on Saturday, Tuchel admitted they are still lacking.

“I am far from relaxed,” he said. “We were just not good enough. We were just not competitive. I look at last season and the parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players try to leave us and that’s where it happens. So we had an urgent request for quality players, a huge number of quality players. We have two quality players, but we are not that competitive. Unfortunately, you could see it today.”

New Chelsea owner Todd Boly was in the crowd at Camping World Stadium and saw his team being torn apart by their London rivals as Arsenal took a 3-0 lead halfway through the second half. Tuchel called the 31-year-old Koulibaly “the best player on the field for us” after he entered the field in the 71st minute, although the German questioned his team’s mentality.

“The concern is that the level of physical and psychological readiness for this match at Arsenal was much higher than ours,” said Tuchel.

“They played, I think this is their strongest lineup and structure that you see now in a few weeks. This was the lineup they would try to start for Premier League games. Of course, it was not our strongest team. This is part of the explanation, but only a small part, and the other part is disturbing. I cannot guarantee that we will be ready in two weeks.”

After beating Mexican club América 2-1 and losing on penalties to Major League Soccer side Charlotte, Chelsea will play another friendly against Udinese on Friday to complete their pre-season schedule. French defender Jules Kunde is expected to be their third summer contract after agreeing a fee of £55m for the 23-year-old.

However, Tuchel shrugged it off when told his team could challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. “Given our last two weeks, our game today, we should not mention the two teams in front of us. We completely lost to a team that does not play football in the Champions League next season and finished behind us. But at the moment they seem to be way ahead of us.”