Chelsea strikers keep leaving as Tuchel lacks a replacement

OOne by one, disappointments in attack leave the gates of Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku had already left, loaned out to Internazionale a year after joining Chelsea for a record £97.5m, and now Timo Werner has followed his team mate as he decides to prematurely end his disappointing spell in England.

Like Lukaku, Werner decided to return to where he showed his best football. The German striker is returning to RB Leipzig on a deal worth around £25m, just two years after leaving the Bundesliga club for £47.5m and while it was impossible not to admire the efforts of the 25-year-old in a Chelsea shirt “. it’s hard to argue with Thomas Tuchel’s decision to let him go.

The statistics speak for themselves. There was a lot of excitement when he moved to Chelsea, who won against Liverpool and Bayern Munich after seeing him score 34 goals in all competitions for Leipzig in 2019-20, but this is not It worked. The qualities that made Werner so deadly in the Bundesliga – straight-line run down the left flank, blistering pace – didn’t prove quite as effective against a Premier League defense, and by the end of last season, he showed a pitiful figure, weighed down by a string of increasingly comical misses, goals, eliminated due to hard VAR calls and, most importantly, the feeling that he just wasn’t Tuchel’s cup of tea.

The move is better for all parties, even if Chelsea were forced to forego yet another high-priced striker. Werner, who worries about losing his place in Germany’s World Cup squad, hasn’t had a good relationship with Tuchel for a while and needs a fresh start. Meanwhile, Tuchel needs fresh opportunities. He has already brought in Raheem Sterling, who was great during Chelsea’s victory over Everton last Saturday, but more is needed. “Should we bring more attacking players into the box?” Tuchel said at the end of last season. “We will ask this question.”

The answer, of course, is yes. “Look, they’re the same players,” Tuchel said after Chelsea lost 4-0 to Arsenal in pre-season. “Why does everything have to change?”

The German gave up trying to hide his displeasure with most of his creative players. The numbers are harsh. Only Mason Mount, who is not a striker, ran into double figures in the league last season and there was little sign of improvement when Chelsea beat Everton. They have been straight forward – winning a tiring game when Ben Chilwell took the lead from left wingback to win a penalty for Jorginho to convert – and are calling for a bigger cut in the last third.

Raheem Sterling will be needed not only for his own purposes, but also for creativity. Photograph: John Super/AP

Is there a solution? Inevitably, some attention will be drawn to Tuchel’s approach. The Chelsea head coach likes to use a back three with two midfielders guarding the defense and at times the system can seem fruitless. Much of the creative focus is on wide-backs – Tuchel has come to view Chilwell and Rhys James as his No. Chelsea at times seem to rely on set pieces or one of the three strikers to create something special out of nothing, and Tuchel’s attention will continue to rise if goals don’t start rolling in this season.

At the same time, Tuchel has the right to point out that he is in the process of restructuring. He has signed for Sterling, who is a proven Premier League scorer, but further changes are certainly coming. After all, Werner and Lukaku were not the only disgruntled participants in Tuchel’s attack. There are doubts about the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi – the winger asked to go on loan after his inactivity against Everton, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are both concerned.

Tuchel is ready to tear it apart and start over. He will gladly listen to the offers of Ziyech, who is targeted by AC Milan, and does not trust Pulisic, whose contract expires in 2024. Chelsea need new ideas. Of course, it’s hardly reassuring that Tuchel continues to lose his attackers, but in doing so, only Mount has made himself unkillable. By comparison, Ziyech, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi each scored 11 league goals last season.

As for Kai Havertz, expectations will be higher after the departure of Lukaku and Pulisic. The £62.5 million German is elegant, graceful and capable of brilliant moments, but he is also fickle and prone to long periods of drought.

This is a big season for Havertz, who was insipid against Everton. Chelsea, who are considering signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, ​​are in need of someone to help. They fell behind their rivals in scoring and will see what true forwards look like when Antonio Conte’s Tottenham hit Stamford Bridge on Sunday. With the honorable exception of Sterling, there is no one in the Chelsea team like Harry Kane or Son Heung Min. This should drive Tuchel crazy.