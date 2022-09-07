Chelsea sack Tuchel as manager after losing to Zagreb

Chelsea have sacked Tomas Tuchel as manager after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

This follows a disappointing start to the Premier League season, with the club losing out to Leeds and Southampton.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to formally thank Thomas and his staff for all their efforts while at the club,” the statement said. “Thomas will rightfully take his place in Chelsea history after winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group turns 100 days old from taking over the club, and as they continue their hard work of moving the club forward, the new owners feel the time is right for this transition.

“The Chelsea coaching staff will take charge of the team’s training and preparations for upcoming matches as the club quickly prepares to appoint a new head coach.”