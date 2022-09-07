New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chelsea’s slow start to the 2022-23 soccer season ended with a change in head coach on Wednesday.

Chelsea have announced the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to thank Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during his time with the club. Thomas will take his rightful place in Chelsea history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time here,” the club said in a statement. Said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The new owners believe now is the right time to make this change, as the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club and as it continues to work to take the club forward.”

The club added that they will move “quickly” to find a new coach as staff prepare the squad for the upcoming match against Fulham.

Highlights of Anthony’s first goal in Manchester United’s win over unbeaten Arsenal at Old Trafford

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea head coach midway through the 2020-21 season. In 100 matches, he led Chelsea to 60 wins, 24 draws and 16 defeats. The club won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2021, and were runners-up twice in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The English Premier League season didn’t get off to a great start for Tuchel. Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League with 10 points at 3-1-2. The team suffered a 1-0 Champions League defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League group match.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The club spent $300 million in the transfer window, bringing in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in the offseason and Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the window closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.