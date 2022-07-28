Chelsea preview Who will score the goals and close the gap?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 4th (Note: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 3rd

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 16-1

prospects

It was a wild summer at Stamford Bridge. Roman Abramovich is gone, as are the Russian’s closest allies, and the new Chelsea owners haven’t had much time to settle into the intricacies of English football since they completed their £4.25bn takeover of the club.

Yet the situation is far from catastrophic. Chelsea didn’t leave. Recruitment under Todd Boly, the club’s new co-owner and interim sporting director, has been encouraging and there has been no sign of Chelsea cutting back on their spending. Raheem Sterling, who should sharpen Thomas Tuchel’s offense much more sharply, is a solid buy, while Kalidou Kulibabbi is an important defensive addition after the departures of Antonio Ruediger and Andreas Christensen.

01:07 Ready for Premier League 2022-23: Chelsea – video

In this context, the picture does not look so bad. Tuchel still has a talented team and the return of Ben Chilwell from a longtime injury is a big boost. Left side of Sterling and Chilwell? Looks pretty tasty.

However, it is doubtful that the squad is strong enough to close the gap on Liverpool and City. Tuchel is in trouble in central midfield – N’Golo Kante can’t stay in shape and Jorginho lacks mobility – and Chelsea may lack reliable scorers. Kai Havertz, who is expected to remain a false nine, should become reliable. Mason Mount and Sterling can’t have too many goals. If there is qualification in the Champions League and cup competitions, perhaps it will be enough.

Manager

Boli and his fellow council members are determined to support Tuchel. They know they can hardly find a better manager than a smart, charming, tactically astute German. Indeed, unlike how Chelsea were run under the previous regime, the goal is to empower Tuchel and give him the influence that Jurgen Klopp has at Liverpool. This was certainly evident in the way Boeli backed Tuchel when it came to sending Romelu Lukaku back to Inter, not to mention the American squandering the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, cementing the notion that the former coach ” Paris Saint-Germain” is the main one. . However, if there is any concern, it is how Tuchel builds his attack. Last season, Chelsea lacked sharpness and drew too many games. They need more creativity and ruthlessness.

Kai Havertz regrets missing out on Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United in April. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA.

transfer coup

Raheem Sterling won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup in seven years at Manchester City. With 131 goals for Pep Guardiola’s team, he is one of England’s most important players and is approaching the prime of his career. What’s not to like? Nothing about Tuchel. The Chelsea manager was determined to bring in Sterling after getting rid of Lukaku. Tuchel needed a proven scorer and is convinced the 27-year-old winger, who has secured a deal worth up to £50m, will make his attack much more reliable.

Impact of the World Cup

Mount, Sterling and Reece James are key players in the England squad and could take on several teammates in the World Cup. England’s second group game is against the United States, whose key striker is Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, and they could face France (N’Golo Kante) and Senegal (Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly) in the playoffs. Elsewhere Germany will have Havertz and Timo Werner, but don’t think about Jorginho after Italy’s failure.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Good news for Jorginho: Handmade Chelsea, the contemporary craft and design fair, is taking place the first weekend in Qatar 2022. Organizers say the event celebrates the very best of British craftsmanship. A bit like the midfield of England.

Hot Selling Shirts

It’s hard to find a more popular player than Mason Mount. The 23-year-old midfielder has graduated from the academy, behaves like an exemplary professional and has been playing consistently since joining the team three years ago. Ignore the pointless debates about Mount’s value on social media. Some people think he’s nothing more than a teacher’s pet and say he doesn’t bring much to the side, but they’re wrong. Managers love Mount, who looks every inch of the future Chelsea captain, as do the fans who follow the team around the country.

Careerist

It seems that the oldest player on the team has no problem communicating with today’s youth. No one can come close to Thiago Silva’s 19.5 million followers on Instagram. The 37-year-old Brazilian defender doesn’t need anyone to show him how to influence social media. Keep an eye out for training shots, post-match motivational messages written in Portuguese and English, and helpful family content – and while you’re at it, you should probably keep an eye on Silva’s wife, Belle. She has become a cult hero for Chelsea fans thanks to her passionate support for the team.

The Fiver: sign up and receive our daily football email

If Chelsea were a Netflix document…

A poor start to the season caused Tuchel to lose patience with the new regime and leave on the spot. But when Bruce Arena turns down the job, Chelsea decide that only one person can save them. Enter captain, leader, legend and tech prodigy John Terry who spends all his time selling NFTs to his new players.