Chelsea Potter prepare for first Champions League game

Graham Potter has admitted he has never attended a Champions League match before as he counted down the time until his managerial debut at Chelsea – a home game against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.

Potter’s pre-match press conference coincided with his presentation after arriving from Brighton last Thursday; an unusual situation that was apparently low key in front of no more than two dozen reporters at Stamford Bridge.

This week, Brighton will begin negotiations with candidates for the seat of Graham Potter. Read more

The 47-year-old reflected on his big time jump, highlighting that at the age of 30 he was managing the ninth tier of an English game with Leeds Carnegie in the North Counties East League. He offered more information when asked if he had been to a Champions League match.

“Offhand, I don’t think so,” Potter said. “Then it’s time to go to the dugout.” Wherever we start, it’s a hell of an intro, it’s going to be brilliant. So why not start here?”

The new Chelsea owners love the fact that Potter likes to take risks; he left England and Leeds Carnegie to take a place at Östersund in Sweden’s fourth division and launched his career by taking them to the top flight and the Europa League. Potter suggested that his call to Chelsea, where managers generally do not enjoy special job security, is not a concern due to his past.

“If we go out on the road over there, there is a risk,” he said. “That’s what life is. Nobody knows what will happen in the future. I left England when I was 30 and went to a club that have fired their manager every year for the past five years. I left a secure job. I left my wife’s business for the opportunity.

“Life is about stepping outside your comfort zone, about taking responsibility, about believing that we have something more than what is here now. I don’t see it [joining Chelsea] as a risk in a negative way. I think everything is a little unknown, and that’s the beauty of life.”

Potter joked that the last nine days felt like nine months to him, given how much has happened, with Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last Tuesday, followed by the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea quickly made the decision to appoint Potter, but they had to cancel his scheduled opening last Thursday when news of the Queen’s death reached them.

Graham Potter works with his new players ahead of his first game for Chelsea. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

“It was one of those days when, 20, 30, 40 years later, we ask: “Where were you when this happened?” Potter said. It will be easy for me to answer, that’s for sure. Seismic day on many levels.

“I had exciting news that I am here [at Chelsea] and without sounding stupid, I was breaking news. And then, unfortunately, I did not become news at all, and the Queen, who was in all our lives, passed away.

“You start thinking about your life and your memories. My childhood memories are with mum and dad, bless them – many of them are related to the queen’s anniversary or some kind of royal family event, a wedding. You start thinking about how constant she has been in all of our lives, and pretty quickly you think about family.”

Potter spoke of how the “most important thing” at Chelsea was the connection between the fans and the team, and that he didn’t worry about working with world-class stars.

“I know it’s a different environment and a different context, but we’re still working with people,” he said. “I grew up with success [of Chelsea] and it was amazing. Our job is to create our own story, our own path, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”

Todd Boly, co-owner of the club, will later discuss the decision to sack Tuchel. Speaking at the SALT conference, he said: “Our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to work with us. We just wanted to make sure Thomas saw it the way we did. Nobody is right or wrong. We just didn’t have a common vision for the future. It was not in Zagreb. It was really about a shared vision of how we wanted Chelsea Football Club to be.