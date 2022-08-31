New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chelsea’s loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday drew some harsh criticism from manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have won just two of their first five matches to start the season – against Leicester City on Saturday and Everton earlier in the month. They are in the middle of the table when it comes to the English Premier League standings with two losses and one draw.

“It didn’t take much to beat us,” Tuchel said after the defeat to Southampton. “That’s what I don’t like.”

While Raheem Sterling leads the team with three goals, Chelsea’s other starters have failed to get up to speed at the start of the season. Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz started each of the five matches for Chelsea, but there were zeroes in the scoring column.

“We struggle with our focus and consistency in matches. When things go against us, we struggle to find answers and our way,” Tuchel said of the team’s start.

“Be strong as a team and show a different mentality.”

Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1.

Romeo Lavia scored in the 28th minute after Adam Armstrong added a score in extra time in the first half.

Sterling added his third goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

Chelsea’s next match is against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.