Chelsea Leicester in hiding as Hudson-Odoi pushes for loan exit

Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window closes. The winger was not even named on the bench when Chelsea kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Hudson-Odoi has struggled for opportunities under Thomas Tuchel and he believes the move will boost his chances of regular play.

Leicester and Southampton are two clubs that are interested in a loan deal for Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana this summer and are willing to offer £85m for the Frenchman, but they have not yet indicated what they will offer Hudson-Odoi to the Midlands club as part of the deal.

Tuchel’s decision not to include a striker against Everton came as a surprise given Chelsea’s lack of attacking options. They loaned Romelu Lukaku to Internazionale and Timo Werner didn’t play against Everton either. Werner is believed to be close to joining RB Leipzig on loan.

However, there was still no room for Hudson-Odoi, who had no injury. The 21-year-old was surprised by Tuchel’s lack of action, who did not hesitate to criticize the player’s application.

Romelu Lukaku (right) left Chelsea on loan, Timo Werner is also expected to leave. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Part of Hudson-Odoi’s frustration, who almost went on loan to Borussia Dortmund last year, is that he didn’t have a chance in his favorite position. He wants to play on the left side of Chelsea’s top three, but Tuchel often uses him as a right wing-back.

Tuchel has clearly decided he can’t rely on Hudson-Odoi, who has struggled to find his best form since recovering from a serious Achilles injury in 2019.

Having come through the Chelsea academy, Hudson-Odoi has had a hard time living up to the hype ever since he was handed a lucrative five-year contract in September 2019. This contract was preceded by an attempt by Bayern to sign the winger.

In the meantime, West Ham failed in their attempt to loan another Chelsea academy star. West Ham were interested in signing Conor Gallagher but were told the midfielder was not interested in leaving Stamford Bridge. Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season, made his Chelsea debut after coming off the bench against Everton.

West Ham are looking to improve their ability in attacking midfield. They are ready to listen to the proposals of Said Benrahma and Nikola Vlasic. Nottingham Forest showed interest in Benrama after they were eliminated from the Championship.