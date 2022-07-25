FLORIDA BLUES

Thomas Tuchel came to Chelsea 18 months ago with a reputation for being a very talented and progressive manager, but also someone who can start an argument in an empty room. He continued to impress everyone, especially the players, with his charm, humor and intelligence, and the Blues put on a breathtaking form that culminated in a Big Cup triumph in May 2021. Collectively, thanks to Tuchel’s careful prompting, Chelsea seemed to achieve a zen-like state of humility and togetherness that allowed them to turn defense into offense, like a well-engineered and recently serviced machine.

But now everything is different. The Roman era is over. Todd Pain and his buddies at the wheel. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Ruediger left for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, leaving two huge holes in a previously meager defense (admittedly the loss of Danny Drinkwater, whose contract expired at the end of June, could be less devastating). And now things have gone so badly that Tuchel’s men lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the prestigious Florida Cup on Sunday.

“The concern is that the level of physical and psychological readiness of Arsenal for this match was much higher than ours,” Tuchel was indignant. “I am far from relaxed. I cannot guarantee that we will be ready in two weeks. We’ve been sanctioned and the players have left us, and some players are trying to leave us, and that’s where it’s happening. So we had an urgent request for quality players, a huge number of quality players.”

Well, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly aren’t exactly bad rookies. But will Chelsea be ready to challenge the big boys in the Premier League? “Given our last two weeks, our game today, we shouldn’t mention the two teams in front of us,” he snorted. “We were completely beaten by a team that does not play [Big Cup] football next season and finished behind us.” Yes. The super-studded version of the Tuchel we were promised in January 2021 has now reared its head. What happens if a potential deal for quarterback Jules Kunde falls through? Fiver, for example, will deliver popcorn if that happens.

“I spoke with [Matthijs] after training, and he said that the session was the hardest for him in four years. It was hard, but not that hard. He didn’t play that many minutes last season and I heard that it’s not easy to stay in shape in Italy” – Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann makes a not-so-subtle attack on Juventus, claiming that Matthijs de Ligt was exhausted after the first training session at his new club.

Matthijs de Ligt and Ghostbusters 2 villain Erling Haaland after Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Lambo Field. Photo: S Mellar/FC Bayern/Getty Images

“Scouse mixed martial artist Molly McCann had a busy Saturday night. After decisively defeating her latest opponent, she still had time to grab the host’s microphone and effortlessly galvanize the crowd with an anti-Tory chant while casually reminiscent of Frank Lampard’s Everton. how many toffees did they bring fans last season.” – Steve Malone

Re: Friday Five. Glad time hasn’t diminished The Fiver’s memory of Risdalenomics. As a Leeds fan, it’s a little disappointing for me to see what should have been a warning instead being used as an instruction.” – Darren Litley

Listen to the latest Women’s Football Weekly podcast.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

England’s Fran Kirby is hoping the team can give the public some respite from the never-ending state of affairs as they prepare for the Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden. “As much as we want to win, we want to make people smile,” she said. “Perhaps they are having a hard time right now due to rising fuel costs and the cost of living.”

South Africa won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, beating Morocco 2-1 in the final. Hilda Magaya scored both goals and the five-time runner-up finally got his hands on the trophy.

South African footballer celebrating victory in Rabat. Photo: Jalal Morchidi/EPA

Pitch intrusions, pyrotechnics, object tossing and drug use could result in fans being banned from stadiums and reported to the police under new measures agreed by the game authorities. “We are making it clear that the incidents we saw last season must stop,” Premier League costume chief Richard Masters sighed.

Sassuolo cashed out their £35.5m Gianluca Scamacca chips in a deal with West Ham.

Ben Davies has extended his contract with Tottenham until 2025 and young striker Troy Parrot is set to sign a new contract and join Preston on loan.

Spain striker Lucia Garcia is heading to the WSL, where he will stay at Manchester United until 2024. “The fact that a club of this size trusted me is a dream come true,” she said.

Hallam Northern Counties Eastern Football League have signed former Czech defender Daniel Pudil.

Reading hopes to raise awareness of the climate crisis by incorporating “warm strips” into the design of her new home kit.

In other news, there is a shortage of replicas being delivered for the new season in English football, with Puma claiming 15% of an order for home shirts has been lost at the UK port of entry in transit.

And in Elgin City, they offered free drinks to an unfortunate fan who was hit by a stray ball. at the most inopportune moment during a Scottish League Cup match against Queen of the South. Heads!

It’s already time for the Premier League preview starting with No. 1 Arsenal and No. 2 Aston Villa.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka are the best players in the world. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty Images

Ukraine is preparing for the remarkable return of the football league. Nick Ames has more.

Now is the perfect time to launch the promised review of the women’s home game and put an end to the bewildering inequalities, writes Marie-Christine Bouchier.

Ben Fisher contacts Derby County and finds out there is hope for the Rams after the chaos.

Ten best-value signings in this transfer window. Niall McVeigh.

