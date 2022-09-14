Chelsea Gray turns All-Star snub into motivation and maybe WNBA title | opinion

The All-Star snub is going to sting a lot less.

Chelsea Gray continued her scorching tear through the playoffs on Tuesday night, bringing the Las Vegas Aces to within a game of their first ever WNBA championship. For the sixth time in eight playoff games, Gray finished with 20-plus points.

He also dished out eight assists in an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun.

A win at Connecticut on Thursday night and all those who don’t think Gray is All-Star material will get the ultimate round of applause.

See, in July, the Aces made the All-Star Game the WNBA’s equivalent of an off-site retreat. Becky Hamman coached a team. Aja Wilson is one of the captains. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were also named starters. Dierica Hamby is the reserve.

And Grey? She was nowhere to be seen.

Now, Gray might be sad about passing out. Instead, she used it as motivation, fueling one of the best postseason performances in any league.

She has averaged 28.4 points since the start of the semifinals, including a 31-point, 10-assist and six-rebound performance in Game 4 against the Seattle Storm to clinch a trip to Las Vegas for the finals.

Her Tuesday night began quietly — as quiet as Gray can be. But with Connecticut somewhat keeping her in check, she focused on the rest of her game, setting up her teammates instead. Six of Las Vegas’ seven field goals came off Gray passes, and none was sweeter than her no-look dish to Aja Wilson under the basket that brought the Aces bench to its feet.

But Gray showed her trademark tenacity as the game tightened. She took shot after shot from Sun and never flinched, knocking down a 3 despite throwing hard at one point.

Best of all, Gray is having a blast. After those 3, she looked like a kid in a sit n spin while sitting on the floor.

However, the real fun comes with another win.