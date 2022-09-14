type here...
Sports Chelsea Gray turns All-Star snub into motivation and maybe...
Sports

Chelsea Gray turns All-Star snub into motivation and maybe WNBA title | opinion

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


The All-Star snub is going to sting a lot less.

Chelsea Gray continued her scorching tear through the playoffs on Tuesday night, bringing the Las Vegas Aces to within a game of their first ever WNBA championship. For the sixth time in eight playoff games, Gray finished with 20-plus points.

He also dished out eight assists in an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun.

A win at Connecticut on Thursday night and all those who don’t think Gray is All-Star material will get the ultimate round of applause.

See, in July, the Aces made the All-Star Game the WNBA’s equivalent of an off-site retreat. Becky Hamman coached a team. Aja Wilson is one of the captains. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were also named starters. Dierica Hamby is the reserve.

And Grey? She was nowhere to be seen.

Now, Gray might be sad about passing out. Instead, she used it as motivation, fueling one of the best postseason performances in any league.

Feedback:Becky Hammon’s successful coaching of the Las Vegas Aces shows NBA teams what they’ve been missing

WNBA Playoffs 2022:How to watch matchups, results, schedule, postseason games

Sports Newsletter:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

She has averaged 28.4 points since the start of the semifinals, including a 31-point, 10-assist and six-rebound performance in Game 4 against the Seattle Storm to clinch a trip to Las Vegas for the finals.

Her Tuesday night began quietly — as quiet as Gray can be. But with Connecticut somewhat keeping her in check, she focused on the rest of her game, setting up her teammates instead. Six of Las Vegas’ seven field goals came off Gray passes, and none was sweeter than her no-look dish to Aja Wilson under the basket that brought the Aces bench to its feet.

But Gray showed her trademark tenacity as the game tightened. She took shot after shot from Sun and never flinched, knocking down a 3 despite throwing hard at one point.

Best of all, Gray is having a blast. After those 3, she looked like a kid in a sit n spin while sitting on the floor.

However, the real fun comes with another win.

Previous articleTexas man charged with drunk driving crash that killed 13-year-old girl had prior DWI: report
Next articleGiannis Antetokounmpo ejected from EuroBasket quarterfinals after punching player

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

US-China experts warn of ‘bloody affair for both sides’ if war breaks out

off Video Keen: Taiwan will stand alongside China General Jack Kean expressed...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Marine Corps COVID-19 vaccine waives fines for service members seeking religious accommodation

closer Video Navy quietly lifts penalties for unvaccinated SEALs Fox News Medical...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Julian Edelman recalls the tequila-fueled night of the 2020 arrest with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News