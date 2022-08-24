Chelsea goalkeeper confirms recurrence of thyroid cancer

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Catherine Berger is ready to take some time off the pitch after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer.

Berger was diagnosed with the disease in November 2017 while playing for Birmingham but made a full recovery to continue her career, joining Chelsea in January 2019. The 31-year-old German woman said on Tuesday that tests showed that she had more problems and has now developed again, so she is ready for further treatment.

“I wanted to tell fans directly that, unfortunately, after four years of being cancer-free, my thyroid has relapsed,” Berger said in a social media statement. “I used to say that as an athlete you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and I will continue to do so and I hope that by sharing my experience I can help others who are in a similar situation. . .

“I am working closely with the club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week. I remain confident that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I look forward to getting back on the pitch and meeting you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge.”

The club said in a statement: “Everyone at Chelsea is supporting her during this difficult time and the club will provide all possible support to help her get well. We look forward to having her back between the Blues as soon as possible.”