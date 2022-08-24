type here...
Chelsea goalkeeper confirms recurrence of thyroid cancer
Chelsea goalkeeper confirms recurrence of thyroid cancer

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Catherine Berger is ready to take some time off the pitch after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer.

Berger was diagnosed with the disease in November 2017 while playing for Birmingham but made a full recovery to continue her career, joining Chelsea in January 2019. The 31-year-old German woman said on Tuesday that tests showed that she had more problems and has now developed again, so she is ready for further treatment.

“I wanted to tell fans directly that, unfortunately, after four years of being cancer-free, my thyroid has relapsed,” Berger said in a social media statement. “I used to say that as an athlete you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and I will continue to do so and I hope that by sharing my experience I can help others who are in a similar situation. . .

“I am working closely with the club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week. I remain confident that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I look forward to getting back on the pitch and meeting you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge.”

The club said in a statement: “Everyone at Chelsea is supporting her during this difficult time and the club will provide all possible support to help her get well. We look forward to having her back between the Blues as soon as possible.”

Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone accused of massive water waste

Kentucky district attorney summons Adolf Hitler to defend ‘pornography’ book challenged by mother

off Video Kentucky Mom: No child should be exposed to this material...
Heather MacDonald on Awakened Medical College Curriculum: ‘Danger to Patients’ Lives’

closer Video Heather MacDonald on Awakened Medical College Curriculum: 'Danger to Patients'...
‘Quiet exit’ is the latest buzzword to describe job suspension

A pedestrian carrying a briefcase crosses a street in New York City's Financial District on May 12, 2021....
Group says it’s ‘horrible’ that Veterans Affairs officials have taken up euthanasia on a troubled veteran

Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada, wants answers as to why a veteran in need of...
Unions say summer bonus program encourages airport screeners to work when sick

The union that represents airport security screeners in Alberta says some of its members came to work in...
