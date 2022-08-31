Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester on a seven-year deal. The 21-year-old centre-back has moved for £75m and the club’s summer spending will top £250m.

He is the third player to join the team for £50m or more, after Raheem Sterling and Mark Cucurella. Chelsea are also willing to commit another £75m or so to sign Yosko Guardiola from RB Leipzig on the understanding that he will finish this season at the German club and join in June.

Leicester have opened talks with Atalanta for winger Jeremy Boga as they rush to sign with the money they received from Fofan. Leicester’s only signing has been substitute goalkeeper Alex Smitis from the box, but they have selected Wut Faes from Reims to replace Fofana at centre-back and are fighting for God.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues Read more

Boga, a French-born Ivory Coast international, trained at Chelsea’s academy but played only one Premier League game before moving to Sassuolo and then Atalanta. He spent a season in the Championship with Birmingham on loan from Chelsea and is keen to join Leicester.

Brighton are trying to sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on a permanent basis but could fail due to injuries to the London club’s midfield. Gilmour is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans and is expected to be out on loan or longer. Brighton will wait to see if Chelsea can afford to lose another midfielder.

A shortage of free bodies meant that Gilmour, who spent last season at Norwich, made his first matchday squad under Tuchel when Chelsea lost to Southampton on Tuesday. N’Golo Kante was out for a few weeks and Trevo Chalobah, who can play both from behind and in midfield, was also not a good fit. To exacerbate Tuchel’s problems, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was replaced at half-time by Mateo Kovacic, who himself is out of shape following a hamstring injury. Conor Gallagher was out due to suspension. Although Gilmour has not come off the bench, Chelsea are reluctant to sanction a move until they are confident he won’t be needed in the coming weeks.

Any move to Brighton should be permanent because the Seagulls have one Chelsea player on loan, defender Levi Colville. That hasn’t stopped the club from trying to strike a deal and revive the career of the player who burst onto the scene under Frank Lampard in 2019-20 and also made an impression at international level with Scotland.

Chelsea and Gilmour have other options and several clubs are interested in a loan deal. Olympiacos is among those who have shown interest.

Everton are favorites to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner, who has received offers from four clubs after accepting an offer worth around £15m. The 21-year-old has had loans at Watford and Nottingham Forest. Everton are also looking to complete a deal to re-sign midfielder Idriss Gouillet from Paris Saint-Germain.