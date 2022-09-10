New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chelsea Clinton recently said in an interview that she hasn’t spoken to Ivanka Trump in six years, suggesting that her former friend has turned to the “dark side.”

“I would say we’re friends,” Chelsea Clinton said Thursday in an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the New York Post reported. “She wasn’t the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or when I was discussing a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side.”

Clinton confirmed that the last conversation between her and former President Trump’s eldest daughter took place in November 2016, but did not recall the Trump family inviting her to dinner, as Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner recently suggested.

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill to dinner in the coming weeks,” Kushner wrote of Trump’s outreach to the Clinton family in the book “Breaking History.”

“Ivanka called Chelsea,” Kushner wrote, “and Hillary backed up days later. [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s challenge to the election, and Trump ends his expansion.”

In February 2015, Chelsea Clinton Vogue magazine said She considers Ivanka Trump a close friend.

“I still consider her [Ivanka] A very close friend, and she treats me like that,” Clinton said. “We have a great relationship.”

“She was always aware of everyone around her and made sure everyone was enjoying the moment.” Chelsea added. “In some ways it reminds me of my dad and his ability to elevate the mood of a room. There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka.”

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton star opposite each other in the Apple TV+ series “Gutsy.” The series follows a mother-daughter duo as they inspire “brave” women.

“I was scared,” the former first lady shared. “Being in front of the camera on this series is kind of a confidence thing for me. It’s outside of my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was a great way to both come together about things we’ve talked about since she was a little girl. I’m not alone, she’s not alone. We’re in this together. “