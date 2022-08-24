New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chelsea Clinton obliges Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clinton shared that she fired Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West Music from her running playlist.

“I had to leave Kanye because it’s just, I can’t. The way he’s treated Kim Kardashian, the way he’s talked about women, is irrelevant to me,” Clinton, an avid runner, said. “That’s my favorite running music. I pulled it out of my music library.”

West and Kardashian Involved in a high profile divorce From February 2021. The couple has had several public feuds over the past year, mostly stemming from West’s reluctance to divorce.

Although West took subtle jabs at Kardashian after their divorce initially became public, things escalated in October 2021 when she began seeing “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Pete Davidson after hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Kardashian said West had moved out. in In the middle of her monologue .

Kardashian and Davidson broke up after nine months of dating. And West has since returned to Instagram. In a since-deleted post, West shared a mock front page of the New York Times that announced “Skate Davidson Dies at 28.” Skate is West’s nickname for Davidson.

Chelsea teamed up with her mom, Former First Lady Hillary ClintonFor upcoming papers, “Gutsy.”

The mother-daughter duo recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Apple TV+ series based on the Clintons’ book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” and highlighted women from all walks of life who inspire them.

Chelsea said in that interview that she “admired” Kardashian’s work on justice reform.

“I have long admired Kim’s commitment to criminal justice reform,” she said.

“I know she went to law school. I know she’s committed to these issues and the efforts of individual inmates to have their sentences reduced or their sentences commuted entirely. But what an important part of this is to hear her talk about her identity, how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, her How thoughtful she is about where celebrity can help and where it can hurt … I’m really impressed by how important it is not only to her, but how important it is to her definition of who she is.”

The nine-episode series stars Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Simone (Reggie Gavin), Abby. Wambach and Natalie Wynn (Counterpoints).

The streaming service released the trailer of the series on Tuesday and the show will premiere on September 9.

“I was scared,” the former first lady shared with the outlet. “Being in front of the camera on this series is kind of a confidence thing for me. It’s outside of my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was a great way to both come together about things we’ve talked about since she was a little girl. I’m not alone, she’s not alone. We’re in this together. ”

Fox News Digital’s Carolyn Thayer contributed to this report.