Chelsea Boeli plans to support Potter in the long run

By printveela editor

The Chelsea hierarchy is determined to carry out a long-term cultural reset under Graham Potter and they will support the new manager if he fails to qualify for the Champions League this season – as long as the overall direction is positive.

Potter, who took over from Thomas Tuchel on Thursday, knows that the minimum requirement for a campaign to be considered successful is a top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as a solid Champions League performance. Chelsea are sixth in the league after six matches – three points behind Potter’s previous club, Brighton, in fourth place. On Tuesday, they lost their first European match against Dinamo Zagreb, which turned out to be Tuchel’s last game.

Under previous Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the manager’s career prospects were often inextricably tied to Champions League qualification. But according to club sources, his successors don’t want Potter to live or die by that criterion in his first season.

Progress is key in the eyes of Todd Boly and Behdad Eghbali, co-owners of Chelsea who followed Potter at breakneck speed after reaching the end of the line with Tuchel.

Understandably, Boeli — part of the group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 — sees parallels between Potter and Andrew Friedman, who his baseball team hired as president of sports operations in 2014. above its weight in the highly competitive American League East division. Like Potter, Friedman is seen as someone who makes people around him work better.

Potter has been given a five-year deal, and he can be encouraged by the way the Dodgers have maintained their only managerial appointment, Dave Roberts, since Boeli stepped in. Roberts was invited to replace Don Mattingly in 2015.

Chelsea’s owners have a 10-year plan to boost revenue and hope it doesn’t get derailed by one season without the Champions League.

